We don’t have to tell you twice that New Jersey has more than meets the coastal eye. Our diversity expands well beyond the Shore: There’s the magnificent mountains of the Delaware Water Gap in the northwest, the sharp cliffs of the Palisades in the northeast, the expansive sea of coniferous trees in the Pine Barrens to the south and the rolling farmland throughout, from which our great Garden State gets its name. Few get to see all this beauty from above, so we’ve compiled some of our favorite aerials that showcase New Jersey from new perspectives. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, so we’ll let these stunning shots do the rest of the talking.

