Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Charcuterie for football season is a must — Here are NJ‘s 5 best
It’s football season and if that means one thing it’s that the Sunday food spreads are coming. While there is nothing better than a huge board of food to eat while watching football, Sundays are also lazy days and I’m not always in the mood to create a masterpiece.
New Jersey is in love with breakfast food, study says
They say it’s the most important meal of the day, and apparently, we take that to heart in New Jersey. A whopping 73% of us in NJ take that as gospel truth according to research done by Denny’s. A new study put out by the breakfast joint says...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
wrnjradio.com
National Cheeseburger Day is Sunday! Do you know New Jersey’s favorite chains?
NEW JERSEY – According to the Burger Index – a study on consumption preferences and trends in America conducted by market research firm Top Data – there has been a significant increase in demand for burgers in the country. With an increase of 10.6% compared to last...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
8 places in New Jersey to still enjoy fireworks this fall
Just because summer is over and we’re back to our regular scheduled program doesn’t mean we can’t pretend we’re still in it. I’m a big fan of the fall season. It’s actually my favorite season of the four, but the one thing I miss the most when we transition from the hot summery days to the crispy autumn nights is fireworks.
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
Favorite NJ fall festival is back and you won’t wanna miss this
Since 1994, Morristown has been home to the Festival on the Green, arguably the greatest fall festival of all time. This year the event will take place on October 2nd from 12 to 5 pm and is highly anticipated by New Jerseyans. The event is located at the Morristown Green,...
Mangia! New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant One of Best in America
Everyone can agree that one of the most popular foods around the world, around the United States, and around New Jersey is Italian food. Everybody enjoys a good Italian meal and going out for Italian is always a fun and delicious night out. We have fantastic Italian restaurants around the Jersey Shore, but Love Food put together an article recently listing the best Italian restaurants around the Nation, including here in the Garden State.
Saucetoberfest Is Serving Up The Spicy Challenge In New Jersey
Are you ready for some heat? I don't mean more summer weather, I mean the kind of heat you eat. Get ready to be a part of the 6th annual Saucetoberfest where the hot sauce is scary-good!. It's time to celebrate the hot peppers and Fall Harvest! You're invited to...
List of haunted hayrides and attractions in New Jersey for 2022
One of the best things about living in New Jersey is getting to experience all four seasons and of course, everyone has a favorite. This time of year is all about the beautiful autumn foliage, apple picking, corn mazes, and PSLs (that’s pumpkin spice lattes for you non-espresso drinkers).
They’re back! NJ Street Fairs return for the 2022 Fall season
Fall is in the air throughout The Garden State, and so are New Jersey's street fairs. That time when New Jersey's streets are closed down for a few hours throughout the day so you can have fun with your friends and families. For the most part, New Jersey's street fairs...
jerseysbest.com
You’ve never seen New Jersey like this (PHOTOS)
We don’t have to tell you twice that New Jersey has more than meets the coastal eye. Our diversity expands well beyond the Shore: There’s the magnificent mountains of the Delaware Water Gap in the northwest, the sharp cliffs of the Palisades in the northeast, the expansive sea of coniferous trees in the Pine Barrens to the south and the rolling farmland throughout, from which our great Garden State gets its name. Few get to see all this beauty from above, so we’ve compiled some of our favorite aerials that showcase New Jersey from new perspectives. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, so we’ll let these stunning shots do the rest of the talking.
10 Surefire Ways You Know Mercury is Retrograde in New Jersey
You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey
Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
