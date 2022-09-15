Read full article on original website
Related
Climate Envoy John Kerry Seeks Restart to US Emissions Talks With China
John Kerry, the Biden administration’s special presidential envoy for climate, has praised China’s efforts at tackling global warming and urged Beijing to resume suspended talks on the issue, even as tensions flare with Washington over the status of Taiwan. China cut off climate talks with the U.S. this...
nationalinterest.org
Made in China? Why Chinese Components Were Found Inside the F-35
Despite the embarrassing nature of the component’s sourcing, given the increasing tensions between the United States and China, the risk, it seems, to the F-35 program is low to none. Though the alloy for an engine component did originate in China, there is likely no risk to the warplane.
rigzone.com
China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports
China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
rigzone.com
Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis
Norway and its gas producers are willing to negotiate with the European Union in order to resolve the continent’s energy crisis. “We are not closing any doors for any kind of dialogue or contact,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters in Oslo Thursday. “It’s not in Norway’s interest that we have extraordinary gas price hikes. We are ready to listen to the companies and see whatever role we can play.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
US News and World Report
Biden Executive Order to Fund U.S. Biomanufacturing Industry
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order allows the federal government...
2 Diesel Defeat Suppliers Fined $10 Million by EPA
The EPA just fined two Detroit companies over $10 million for making and installing diesel defeat systems. The post 2 Diesel Defeat Suppliers Fined $10 Million by EPA appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges.
Tesla Wants To Reduce The World's Dependence On China For Lithium
Chile currently leads the way in terms of lithium mining, but lithium as a raw material is useless to battery manufacturers. Lithium needs to be refined into lithium hydroxide, and China does more refining than any other country. By 2025, China is expected to refine almost 1.1 million metric tons of lithium, reports Bloomberg, beating its next closest rival, Chile, by over 70,000 metric tons. Clearly, the EV revolution puts all the cards in China's hands, and if the semiconductor supply shortage has taught us anything, it's that carrying all your eggs in one basket - or using only one country to supply a certain resource - can have far-reaching consequences.
Car electrification unlikely to erase market for ethanol, says producer
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The global movement by governments and automakers to boost electrification of cars does not mean ethanol will be dead as a product, according to an executive of one of the world's largest producers of the biofuel.
Mexico eyes possible energy dispute fix, welcomes new U.S. 'tone'
MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexico on Monday voiced hope it could work out a major dispute with the United States over energy policy as it welcomed a top U.S. delegation and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador struck a conciliatory note in the critical stand-off.
US News and World Report
China and India Among SCO States Urging 'Balance' in Climate Approach
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation called for a "balance" between reducing carbon emissions and allowing poorer states to catch up with economically developed countries in a joint statement on climate change adopted on Friday. In the statement, the heads of some of the world's biggest...
EU moves to ban products made with forced labor
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union unveiled plans Wednesday to ban products made with forced labor, in an effort to crack down on a modern-day form of slavery that a U.N. agency estimated affects more than 27 million people worldwide. The European Commission, which proposes EU laws,...
Forests make a comeback as African governments look to grow their carbon market
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — In villages dotted across the African continent, locals living in once-heavily forested regions are starting to find their land in high demand. In Kenya’s Gazi Bay, arguably the continent’s most famous mangrove restoration project, thousands of trees have been planted thanks to nearly a decade of concerted efforts to offset carbon dioxide released by faraway governments and companies seeking to improve their climate credentials. The initiative was one of Africa’s first steps into the carbon market, where credits to emit greenhouse gases can be bought or sold.
Deep Sea Mining About to Start in Pacific Not 'Sustainable at Any Level'
Deep sea mining involves scouring the seabed with machines for concentration of important or valuable minerals, such as manganese.
Campaigners call for climate crisis global day of action during Cop27
Civil society groups around the world are calling for a global day of action on the climate catastrophe, to urge governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and shift to a low-carbon economy. The day of action will take place on Saturday 12 November, at the mid-point of the Cop27 UN...
Industry says EU plan to tackle energy crisis falls short
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Industry groups have warned the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices.
Rising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says
MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Skyrocketing energy bills will likely force European telecoms operators to delay plans for 5G rollout, the head of Vodafone Italian operations said on Friday.
insideevs.com
NIO's First Battery Swap Station Manufactured In Europe, Heads To Germany
NIO's preparations for geographical expansion are progressing in Europe, where soon the first battery swap stations will be deployed in several new countries. The NIO Power Europe Plant in Hungary already started operations and recently the first locally produced battery swap station rolled off the production line. The modular station...
CARS・
Comments / 0