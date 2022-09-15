ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting settlement in fraud investigation

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
 2 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly considering suing Donald Trump after rejecting an offer from the former president’s legal team to settle a civil investigation into his real estate company.

James’s rejection of the deal sets the stage for the attorney general to file a lawsuit against Trump accusing him of fraud, according to the New York Times. The Trump Organization has sought to reach a deal with the New York Attorney General’s Office for months after the office told a court in January it had uncovered evidence the company used “fraudulent or misleading” asset valuations to secure loans and other tax benefits.

A lawsuit would elevate the yearslong investigation into Trump’s finances, potentially leading to financial penalties and restrictions on his company’s dealings in New York. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has decried the investigation as politically motivated.

The Trump Organization and James’s office could still reach a deal, avoiding a lawsuit altogether. However, the rejection of a settlement this week indicates a settlement would not be finalized anytime soon.

Meanwhile, James is also considering suing at least one of Trump’s children who have each worked as senior executives at the Trump Organization at one point, according to the New York Times.

Philberto V
2d ago

Yep sue him. keep his kiester in & out of courtrooms & jail cells for the rest of his miserable life. Allow justice to be served.

