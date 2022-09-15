ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer to retire from tennis after the Laver Cup next week

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQGUQ_0hwYWhvp00

The legendary career of Roger Federer is coming to an end.

The Swiss tennis player announced on Thursday he will retire from the ATP Tour following the Laver Cup in London next week.

newsletter

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign Up

mobile apps

Everything you love about theboneonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
Benzinga

Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big

Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News

Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laver Cup#Tennis Player#Smartphone App#Swiss
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Roger Federer through the years

Through the years Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a backhand on the Arthur Ashe court Thursday, September 4, 2003 at the U. S. Open in New York. Federer, the second seed in the men's division, was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, 3-6. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) (Al Messerschmidt/WireImage)
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer: A look back at the tennis star's career

Roger Federer has announced his retirement after an illustrious 24-year career in tennis.The Swiss sports star, 41, confirmed that the Laver Cup at the O2 arena in London will be his last tournament.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said in a statement.Here’s a look back on his career over the years.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementNike-designed US Soccer jerseys for World Cup unveiled
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down world number one Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime played the match of his career to defeat Alcaraz in his home country and in his debut match as world number one. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to eventually win the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and put an end to Alcaraz’s winning streak.
TENNIS
102.5 The Bone

Phil Mickelson now ready for LIV Golf and PGA Tour to 'come together'

Phil Mickelson, it seems, is now looking for a merge of sorts between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Mickelson — who has both been the face of and received the most criticism for joining the Saudi Arabian-backed venture — insisted that the golf startup is “here to stay” on Friday after his round at their tournament outside of Chicago on Friday afternoon.
GOLF
102.5 The Bone

Bryson DeChambeau is mad he can't play at the Presidents Cup after jump to LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau won’t be at Quail Hollow next week for the Presidents Cup, and he’s not happy about it. DeChambeau, speaking before the fifth LIV Golf Invitational Series event this weekend outside of Chicago, is upset that he and other LIV Golfers can’t compete in the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup teams anymore after they left the PGA Tour for the controversial golf venture.
GOLF
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy