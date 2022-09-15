ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Wanted In Shooting Nabbed In Atlantic City

A 19-year-old man wanted in a July shooting was arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Atlantic City Police Officer Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at the intersection of Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he observed Wesley Briscoe walking eastbound on Atlantic Avenue. Butcher...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced to 28 Years for 2020 Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars in connection to the death of a person in 2020. After pleading guilty this past summer, 41-year-old Patrick Spann has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term for second-degree desecration of human remains.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ

An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
CHESTER, PA
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
