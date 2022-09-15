Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.
Surveillance video shows well-planned temple heist
As three thieves rushed inside the original Lao Buddhist Temple north of Holland, a man sat behind the wheel of the getaway car and a woman paced the parking lot as a lookout.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
Fox17
Charges issued against suspect in multi-county U-Haul chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man suspected of leading authorities on a multi-county chase in a stolen U-Haul truck last week has been charged in the incident. The chase began in Walker when detectives investigated reports of a stolen motorcycle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have been armed during the incident.
Fox17
Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9. Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in...
WWMTCw
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for three teens who ran away together
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for three teenagers who allegedly ran away from their homes together this week. Troopers from the Alpena Post took a report of 13-year-old Marissa Kollien running away from home on Tuesday afternoon. During the investigation into her whereabouts, authorities determined...
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
Fox17
Deck Maintenance Tips from Sunspace of West Michigan
Nancy from Sunspace of West Michigan shares a few tips on how to maintain your deck so it looks new for years to come. Learn more tips at sunspacewestmichigan.com. Home Sweet Home is sponsored by Sunspace of West Michigan.
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 15
1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing. Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan. The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took...
Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares
You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
nbc25news.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
No, putting power lines underground is not the answer in Michigan
The wind blows in Michigan. It knocks trees down, and the trees knock down power lines. A frequently asked question, after tree-related power outages is: Why not bury the power lines?. The Michigan Public Service Commission touched on the question in its Sept. 8 feedback to utility companies’ distribution plans....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Construction contractors reap awards
The winners of the 2022 Annual Excellence in Construction Awards have been announced. The Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter (ABC/WMC) highlighted the industry’s most innovative and high-quality individuals and companies in various award categories during a ceremony Sept. 15 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. “The Excellence...
Fox17
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan looking for "Big" volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan are searching for volunteers who want to make a positive impact as a Big Brother or Big Sister. Hundreds of young people in West Michigan need a mentor. Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs an adult (Big) with a child/young adult between the ages of 6-18 (Little) to spend time together. This creates a one-to-one mentoring relationship that ignites the power and promise of youth, allowing Littles to achieve their full potential.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
2 Byron Center schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, only in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — It is a massive honor when the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes a school and that honor went to two schools in the same West Michigan district. The program released their list of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday, which recognizes a school’s...
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
