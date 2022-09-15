ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown Township, MI

Fox17

Charges issued against suspect in multi-county U-Haul chase

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man suspected of leading authorities on a multi-county chase in a stolen U-Haul truck last week has been charged in the incident. The chase began in Walker when detectives investigated reports of a stolen motorcycle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have been armed during the incident.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Georgetown Township, MI
Michigan Traffic
Fox17

Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9. Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMTCw

Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan State Police looking for three teens who ran away together

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for three teenagers who allegedly ran away from their homes together this week. Troopers from the Alpena Post took a report of 13-year-old Marissa Kollien running away from home on Tuesday afternoon. During the investigation into her whereabouts, authorities determined...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 15

1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing. Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan. The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Outsider.com

Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares

You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

No, putting power lines underground is not the answer in Michigan

The wind blows in Michigan. It knocks trees down, and the trees knock down power lines. A frequently asked question, after tree-related power outages is: Why not bury the power lines?. The Michigan Public Service Commission touched on the question in its Sept. 8 feedback to utility companies’ distribution plans....
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Construction contractors reap awards

The winners of the 2022 Annual Excellence in Construction Awards have been announced. The Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter (ABC/WMC) highlighted the industry’s most innovative and high-quality individuals and companies in various award categories during a ceremony Sept. 15 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. “The Excellence...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan looking for "Big" volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan are searching for volunteers who want to make a positive impact as a Big Brother or Big Sister. Hundreds of young people in West Michigan need a mentor. Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs an adult (Big) with a child/young adult between the ages of 6-18 (Little) to spend time together. This creates a one-to-one mentoring relationship that ignites the power and promise of youth, allowing Littles to achieve their full potential.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

