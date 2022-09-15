Read full article on original website
DOJ releases secret memo that recommended not charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller's Russia investigation
The Justice Department released a once-secret memo arguing against charging Trump with obstruction. Trump's threats to fire Mueller and comments decrying the Russia probe were not chargeable offenses, it said. The memo was publicized after a federal appeals court panel unanimously ruled for its release. The Justice Department on Wednesday...
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the DOJ is close to having enough evidence to indict Donald Trump
Bill Barr, who served in Trump's administration, told Fox News he hopes the DOJ does not indict the former president, but will be under pressure to do so.
After issuing 40 subpoenas, DOJ could put Trump "at center of a conspiracy": ex-federal prosecutor
Reacting to an NBC report late Monday that the Department of Justice issued a wave of subpoenas last week and seized the phones of two of Donald Trump's closest associates, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed that the law is closing in on the former president. Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning...
GOP Rep. Michael McCaul says Trump has a 'different set of rules' regarding the declassification of documents
"I have lived in the classified world most of my professional career, I personally wouldn't do that," McCaul said of taking classified materials home.
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling
A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner
The latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. Instead of filing a concise counter...
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
DOJ subpoenas more security video — suggesting officials believe Trump still has more docs: report
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed more security video from Mar-a-Lago in a sign that "officials are not certain whether they have recovered all the presidential records," The New York Times reported Monday evening. Unnamed sources told the publication that officials are seeking additional footage in the wake of the...
McCabe: Trump's backed himself into a corner on documents
The Justice Department and the Director of National Intelligence announced they’re working together to review the classifications of the 184 classified documents taken from former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield spoke with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Who are the four people Trump and the DOJ have proposed for special master?
Former President Trump and the Justice Department (DOJ) have submitted a total of four candidates to be potentially appointed as special master in charge of reviewing the documents the FBI took at Mar-a-Lago last month. The submissions came after a federal judge on Monday granted Trump’s request to have a...
Just how bad was DOJ under Trump and Bill Barr? Former New York prosecutor tells all
In June of 2020, the country was still in the throes of the COVID pandemic, and dealing with the prospect of a wild presidential campaign being waged in the middle of it. We were all glued to the TV watching doctors explain what happens when you go on a ventilator and looking at graphs that showed skyrocketing cases and death rates. There were a lot of important stories in that strange time that sort of passed under the radar. One of them was Attorney General Bill Barr's firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Now Berman has written a book about his time working under the Trump administration, "Holding the Line," and it's fascinating. The corruption of the Department of Justice under Barr was worse than we thought.
Bill Barr Blasts Trump Again by Calling Special Master Ruling ‘Deeply Flawed’
Former Attorney General Bill Barr continued his newfound role as Donald Trump’s chief legal critic on Tuesday, arguing in an appearance on Fox News that a federal judge’s decision to appoint a special master to review seized classified documents was a mistake.“The opinion, I think, was wrong,” Barr told Martha MacCallum on Tuesday’s The Story. “I think the government should appeal it. It’s deeply flawed in a number of ways.”He predicted the ruling would be successfully appealed but would nevertheless end up being nothing more than a “rain delay for a couple of innings.” Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee,...
Honig: DOJ's subpoena to Mark Meadows is potentially a 'major breakthrough'
Sources tell CNN that former White House Chief of Staff official Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Department of Justice. CNN’s Elie Honig explains why this subpoena could potentially be a “major breakthrough.”
Donald Trump's Lawyers Just Scored A Big Win In His DOJ Investigation As Judge Grants 'Special Master'—He Must Be Thrilled
Donald Trump just scored a major and significant legal win earlier this week, one that temporarily deters the Justice Department’s investigation into his potential mishandling of documents. These files, (some of which marked as classified), CNN reports, were seized in the infamous Mar-a-Lago FBI raid last month.
DOJ says it will appeal Trump Mar-a-Lago special master order
The Justice Department filed a notice Thursday saying it will appeal a court ruling siding with former President Donald Trump's request for an appointment of an outside review of documents seized during the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in August.
Trump’s Save America PAC Falls Under Justice Department Scrutiny
The subpoenas issued to Trump campaign aides represent the latest developments in a string of legal woes for the former president and his allies. In the latest legal issue to befall former President Donald Trump, a federal grand jury in Washington is now examining his Save America PAC, which has been accused of misleading donors after Trump’s presidential election loss, according to a New York Times report.
Justice Dept. OK with one Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
WASHINGTON - The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president's Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege....
Justice Department asks appeals court for access to classified documents in Trump case
Officials had warned they would appeal if the judge refused to give investigators access to classified records during a review that could take months.
Trump, DOJ lawyers to convene for first conference with special master
The newly appointed special master who will review the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago directed lawyers for former President Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to meet with him in New York on Tuesday for their first conference. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed as special master in the case...
