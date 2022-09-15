Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word reaction to photoshopped photo of him with soda, popcorn at Ravens press conference
Lamar Jackson recently held a press conference where he announced that he is done talking about his Baltimore Ravens contract. However, a photoshopped image emerged from the press conference as well. Jackson shared a hilarious response to the photoshopped image on Twitter. “Boy been eating good,” Lamar Jackson wrote.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
RELATED PEOPLE
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
FOX Sports
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Patrick Mahomes brutally roasts PFF for broken grading system
Consider Patrick Mahomes to be the latest noted detractor of PFF’s broken grading system. While his Kansas City Chiefs beat the division rival Los Angeles Chargers at home in primetime to start Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season off with a bang, Patrick Mahomes has a bone to pick with Pro Football Focus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads
There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can. After Jerry […] The post Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors
Listen as former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is now part of the media, got extremely annoyed at a light-hearted question in an interview. The post Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
And just like that, Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is coming right up, beginning with an intriguing Thursday Night Football battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. But we’re not here to talk about that game. We’re gathered here to look for the best start ’em tight ends and for the best advice for which ones in the same position to sit in fantasy football. Let’s get into our list of Week 2 start ’em sit ’em tight ends.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0