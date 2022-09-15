ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
SEATTLE, WA
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads

There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can. After Jerry […] The post Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

And just like that, Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is coming right up, beginning with an intriguing Thursday Night Football battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. But we’re not here to talk about that game. We’re gathered here to look for the best start ’em tight ends and for the best advice for which ones in the same position to sit in fantasy football. Let’s get into our list of Week 2 start ’em sit ’em tight ends.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
