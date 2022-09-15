Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Incoming CSX CEO talks about improving service, engaging labor
CSX will have a new president and CEO in a few weeks after the eastern U.S. railroad announced Thursday that automotive executive Joseph R. Hinrichs will assume those roles effective Sept. 26. Hinrichs will replace CSX’s current CEO, Jim Foote, who is retiring. Foote will remain in an advisory role...
Furla Names Giorgio Presca CEO
MILAN — Giorgio Presca is joining Furla as the Italian accessories company’s new chief executive officer. He succeeds chief operating officer Devis Bassetto, who also temporarily held the position of CEO after the exit of Mauro Sabatini in April. Presca was most recently CEO of Clarks. He previously...
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
Abbey Karel Joins Bounteous as Vice President Business Development
Bounteous has brought on Abbey Karel as vice president of business development for convenience retailing, where she will be tasked with growing the company’s presence in the convenience store industry to evolve its client roster in the space. This new addition represents Bounteous’ investment into the c-store arena, which...
Finance is (finally) embracing IT
Leaders explain why CFO-CIO alignment is essential for the future of finance. As the future of finance involves technology, the need for finance-IT alignment continues to be in the spotlight. “I think for far too long, if you start talking about finance and technology to finance people, they will shut...
Money Diary: A Tech Consultant In London On 60.5k
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 25-year-old tech consultant, working...
Align Technology Opens Its First EMEA Regional Manufacturing Facility in Wroclaw, Poland
TEMPE, Ariz. & WROCLAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align’s third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/ Align Technology’s first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)
At 11.9 % CAGR, Smart Homes Market Size Worth USD 135.3 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC
Smart Homes Market is forecast to reach $135.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2026. The increase in usage of internet and smart devices is likely to be high in the future which boosts market growth of smart-home market. Smart Homes Market is forecast...
Trimble to shut down TMS provider Kuebix
Just two years after acquiring Kuebix in a $200 million deal, Trimble said it will shut down the transportation management system provider. Kuebix will be entirely shuttered by the end of 2025 as Trimble pivots to Engage Lane, a recently launched transportation procurement platform, company officials said. “We are pivoting...
Adobe buying Figma in $20B cash-and-stock deal
Software company Adobe is buying online design company Figma in an approximately $20 billion cash-and-stock deal. Figma, founded in 2012, allows those who design interactive mobile and web applications to collaborate through multi-player workflows, sophisticated design systems and a rich developer ecosystem. The companies said that Figma’s web-based, multi-player capabilities...
Intrepid Automation introduces “Valkyrie” systems for scalable production using patented modular DLP technology
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2022-- Intrepid Automation, a manufacturing technology company that develops custom, end-to-end solutions for large scale manufacturing customers using 3D print technology and materials, announced this week the launch of the “Valkyrie” system: a large-format, industrial-grade, modular tool for manufacturing customers to quickly scale production of printed patterns, molds, and parts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220917005018/en/ The Valkyrie system, with a build area of 660mm by 760mm by 560mm, has customer-validated print speeds of up to 44mm/hour using IntrepidCast LF resins, allowing customers to produce end-use parts up to 10x faster than legacy SLA processes. (Photo: Business Wire)
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
Future-Proof Your Company by Hiring a Chief Future Officer With These Critical Qualities
It's time to plan for your company's future now. Hire wisely when choosing your Chief Future Officer to navigate the uncertain road ahead.
Hanshow Joins Intel and Microsoft to Accelerate Industry Innovation
September 2022, Hanshow, a professional digital store solution provider (SP), has officially released a whitepaper called “ Hanshow Works with Intel and Microsoft to Accelerate Smart Retail Innovation”， written jointly by Hanshow, Intel, and Microsoft. It summarizes changes in the global retail industry and best practices in the retail + AI sector. By examining Hanshow’s partners in China, Japan, and Europe, the whitepaper also illustrates how smart retail technology in the AI era works for global retailers and describes the future development and application trend of AI technology in the retail industry.
Retail Has a Greenwashing Problem; the Supply Chain Could Fix it
While all industries have seen an uptick in sustainability marketing in the past few years, retail — and fashion in particular — is one of the worst offenders when it comes to greenwashing. The International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) found as many as 40 percent of sustainability claims could be unsubstantiated, while Changing Markets Foundation found 60 percent of claims by UK and European fashion companies to be misleading customers.
