We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Who doesn't love the invigorating fizz of a carbonated drink? There's something undeniably refreshing about all those bubbles, especially when they combine with the bold flavors of soda. But even though it tastes great, the truth is that sugary soda — or any highly sweetened beverages — are really bad for your health (via Healthline). When you flood your body with excessive amounts of liquefied sugar, it burdens your liver and eventually gets transformed into body fat. Considering that sugary drinks can also lead to increased risk of heart disease, obesity, and cancer, it's no wonder more Americans are learning to leave commercially-produced soda pop behind (via The New York Times).

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO