Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City
Gov. Mike Parson's plan for tax change in Missouri includes extending and creating agricultural tax credits. The post Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lawmakers introduce new sports gambling bill in Missouri
Missouri lawmakers are back at the Capitol for a special session to address tax cut proposals, but it appears there could also be some talks around sports gambling.
$13 million from state’s medical marijuana program transferred to Missouri Veterans Commission
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services transferred $13 million in funds from Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission. This marks the fourth transfer to date for a total of $26,978,820. Missourians voted in November 2018 to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, known now as Article...
Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday. Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate […] The post Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate
Taxpayers in Missouri may get some monetary help before the end of the year if a new proposal is approved. The new proposal would give eligible taxpayers a stimulus check from Missouri of up to $325. This proposal was introduced on Wednesday during the special legislative session called by Gov....
Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law
The first time Maureen Loyacono voted was in 1960, when she cast a ballot for John F. Kennedy. “And I’ve never missed an election since,” said Loyacono, 84, a Kansas City resident who also served as a poll worker for 40 years. But she’s worried this might be the first election where her vote won’t […] The post Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Missouri settles in case regarding lack of care for disabled children
Two years after nine families sued the Missouri Department of Social Services for failing to provide care to disabled children, a settlement has been reached.
Missouri Minute: GOP governors ask Biden to cut loan forgiveness; marijuana measure to remain on ballot
The U.S. consumer price index released Tuesday showed that high inflation continues to affect most goods and services, with prices in August up 8.3% over a year ago. Price increases in several categories of the monthly report chilled stock markets and fueled expectations of another large increase to interest rates from the Federal Reserve Bank next week. In transportation news, railroad operators and two major unions have until Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike, which experts fear could complicate existing issues in the supply chain. And, in Jefferson City, a special legislative session will convene Wednesday, with a focus on Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to cut income taxes and extend rural tax incentives. Read all that and more in your Wednesday morning newsletter.
Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
Missouri State Auditor finds conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in audit of Cornland Special Road District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the findings from an audit of the Cornland Special Road District. Taxpayers in Bates County petitioned Galloway’s office for an audit of the district, which oversees 12 miles of gravel road outside the city of Butler. The audit resulted in a rating of “fair.”
Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 16th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- On Monday morning, the Missouri House and Senate begin the real work on the Special Session. The Senate Budget Committee has 13 bills to consider in answer the governor’s request for a state income tax break. The House is standing by to get the bills that pass the Senate. Governor Mike Parson asked for an immediate income tax cut instead of the incremental plan that is already in place. That would take the individual tax rate to four-point-eight percent. This is also a veto session, but no vetoes were taken up this week.
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
Missouri man indicted in $27.1 million dollar bank fraud scheme
A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a more than $27.1 million fraud scheme that included more than $12.4 million in PPP loans for four businesses, as well as a fraudulent loan for a development in Indiana. Tod Ray Keilholz, 59, Jefferson City, was charged...
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
In the two years since the pandemic - money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well.
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
Missouri physician sentenced to one year in prison for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
A Missouri physician was sentenced in federal court after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65, Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
