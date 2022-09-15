Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Brunson For 'Dumb Comedy Bit' At Emmys
Brunson also got a little payback during Kimmel's opening monologue.
Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash for Remaining On Stage During Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech
Backfired skit. Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for a bit he performed during Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech at the Emmys. While presenting the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series category on Monday, September 13, copresenter Will Arnett dragged Jimmy, 54, on stage. Will, 52, joked that the Jimmy Kimmel Live host had passed-out drunk after losing his category to John Oliver.
Jennifer Coolidge dancing while the Emmys tried to play her off stage is the most instantly meme-worthy moment of the night
Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus."
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage
It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late-night star on stage for a bit before...
Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List
Returning favorites “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” took home the top awards at the ceremony.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’
Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Quinta Brunson Lands First Emmy; Only Second Black Woman To Win In The Writing For A Comedy Series Category
In her show’s first season, Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series tonight, making her only the second Black woman to win in the category after Lena Waithe, and the first to win solo. Waithe shared her win in 2017 with Aziz Ansari for an episode of Master of None, titled “Thanksgiving.” Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show Quinta Brunson created, writes, and stars in Abbott Elementary, an ABC sitcom filmed in the mockumentary-style. Janine Teagues (Brunson) is a second-grade teacher at the underfunded Abbott Elementary school who is dedicated to helping...
International Business Times
Emmy Awards: 'Squid Game' Star Becomes First Asian To Win Best Actor Honor
Lee Jung-Jae made history after he became the first Asian to bag the coveted trophy for outstanding lead actor in a drama at this year's Emmy Awards for his performance in "Squid Game." "First, I'd like to thank God above," he said in English as he accepted his trophy at...
International Business Times
Kelly Rizzo Reacts To Bob Saget Emmys Tribute: 'Been A Wreck All Day'
Kelly Rizzo was moved by the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. The 42-year-old blogger shared an Instagram Story shortly after the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast Monday. In the post, she revealed her reaction to the tribute that celebrated Saget's work in the television industry. "I've been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emmys 2022: Anne Heche, Bob Saget and More Late Hollywood Stars Honored During Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche, who died last month, was one of several late beloved stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. John Legend took the stage to perform a new song titled "Pieces" as images of stars Hollywood lost throughout the year flashed on the big screen behind him. […]
74th Emmy Awards hit a new low in viewership
NBC's telecast saw a 20% drop in viewership from last year.
NFL・
Shaun Micallef names and shames Australian politician who whinged about their portrayal on ABC comedy Mad As Hell: 'I'm not holding back'
Shaun Micallef is about to publish a tell-all book about the behind-the-scenes secrets of his hit ABC series, Mad as Hell. And the 59-year-old funnyman has promised fans he won't be 'holding back'. He even names and shames a politician who whinged about the way they were portrayed on the...
21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
Comments / 0