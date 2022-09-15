ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin

Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades. 
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony

They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
An Unexpected Moment By Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Ended In An Arrest

The queues continue to grow in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public waiting hours to pay their respects. On September 16, some had the opportunity to see the former monarch's children hold vigil over her coffin, as they did at St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh (via The Guardian). King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stood on the catafalque — a raised platform that the queen's coffin is rested upon — standing at its head, foot, and sides with their heads bowed for 15 minutes, according to iNews. This royal act of mourning will be repeated on September 17 by the queen's eight grandchildren.
The Major Way The Queen's Coffin Procession Is Disrupting Commoners' Lives

Queen Elizabeth II's death has kickstarted a long list of processes and procedures that were years in the making (via The Guardian). The beloved ruler passed away at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, necessitating Her Majesty's coffin being transported to Edinburgh, where the streets were lined with mourners looking to pay their respects, per the BBC.
Queen Elizabeth: Route revealed for queue to see the monarch lying-in-state

The route mourners will have to queue along to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she is lying in state in Westminster has been revealed.Her Majesty’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (14 September), where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.Officials are anticipating queue times of 35 hours, with up to one million people expected to travel to London.This video marks out the line, which will form on Albert Embankment and reach Southwark Park, before looping back to the Palace of WestminsterSign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
A Very British Farewell: The Queen’s Lying-in-State Queue in Pictures

On 14 September, Queen Elizabeth II made her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for the final time, in a horse-drawn gun carriage, and it was there that the period of lying-in-state began. From 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 6.30 a.m. on Monday, September 19—the day of her state funeral—visitors from across the UK and around the world will be able to file past her coffin at all hours of the day and night, and bid farewell to the longest-serving monarch in British history.
What It's Like to View Queen Elizabeth Lying in State, as Seen by a PEOPLE Reporter

PEOPLE joined a select few media outlets to be permitted into to the hallowed Westminster Hall to view Queen Elizabeth lying in state. Unlike the hundreds of thousands of mourners who have come in coach loads, by train and by car from all four corners of the United Kingdom to queue day and night for five miles and wait up to 14 hours, a handful of journalists were led through the dark stone-arched courtyards leading through Westminster Palace at midnight on Friday.
