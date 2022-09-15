Read full article on original website
KLTV
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend said she shot him after getting into a physical altercation. According to an affidavit, Amanda Reynolds is charged with murder in the death of John Carnahan. The affidavit says on Thursday, Sept. 15...
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
kjas.com
Kirbyville theft suspect nabbed in Jasper
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Kirbyville theft suspect has been nabbed in Jasper when he attempted to sell stolen property. According to department spokeswoman Karli Cherry, deputies on Thursday responded to a report of a theft at Ellis Trucking Company in Kirbyville where security camera video showed the suspect in an older model white GMC Yukon with a trailer stealing brake cores.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The individual involved in Tuesday’s barricaded standoff with law enforcement died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. According to a report by the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office, before barricading himself inside a residence in the 3200 block of State Highway 204 around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the individual apparently threatened other residents and made suicidal statements. Deputies were informed that the individual had numerous firearms and weapons in the residence.
East Texas News
Escaped inmate, girlfriend captured
HOUSTON COUNTY — A Houston County Jail inmate who, according to officials, was aided in his escape by his girlfriend, was captured last week. According to Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Miguel Zuniga, who was in custody on drug charges, was apprehended by the Corsicana Police Department on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
East Texas police looking to identify man accused of committing bank fraud
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of committing fraud at a local bank in Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department shared photos of the man on Tuesday who allegedly targeted the Vera Bank. If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, please contact detective Joseph […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event (SAFFE) Day this Saturday. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. It is a fun event...
KLTV
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder. A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by...
scttx.com
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
East Texas News
Abuse at daycare facility confirmed
WOODVILLE – Documentation from the state concluded that abuse took place at the Early Birds Learning Center in Woodville. The facility has been the subject of investigations by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit and the Woodville Police Department. In a letter, dated Sept. 7, forwarded to the...
Sheriff: East Texas man sentenced to 7 years in prison for robbing bank to pay for wedding ring
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to seven years in prison after robbing a bank to pay for a wedding ring, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace. Heath Edward Bumpous, 33, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2019 and accused of robbing a bank in Groveton. The man told the sheriff […]
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
KLTV
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County native competing in national mullet championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
KLTV
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
