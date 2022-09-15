ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
NFL
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week

A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Titans rule out Kristian Fulton, Dontrell Hilliard, Jamarco Jones

The Bills rolled up 413 yards and scored 31 points in their season-opening victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Titans already had their hands full, but they also won’t have their top cornerback. The Titans ruled out Kristian Fulton, who will miss the game with a...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
NFL
NBC Sports

Trey Lance is protecting himself, to an extent

As the possibility looms that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will decide to send quarterback Trey Lance back to the bench in favor of starter-turned-backup Jimmy Garoppolo, there’s still another path for Garoppolo to get back on the field. Lance could get injured. Coach Kyle Shanahan has been harping on...
NFL
NBC Sports

George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable

The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
NFL
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving

Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance sooner rather than later. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Kendrick Perkins discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Promote WR Keke Coutee & K Chase McLaughlin For Week 2

McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

