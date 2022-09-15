Read full article on original website
Lawmakers introduce new sports gambling bill in Missouri
Missouri lawmakers are back at the Capitol for a special session to address tax cut proposals, but it appears there could also be some talks around sports gambling.
Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate
Taxpayers in Missouri may get some monetary help before the end of the year if a new proposal is approved. The new proposal would give eligible taxpayers a stimulus check from Missouri of up to $325. This proposal was introduced on Wednesday during the special legislative session called by Gov....
Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City
Gov. Mike Parson's plan for tax change in Missouri includes extending and creating agricultural tax credits. The post Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Now do the top 1%
The Missouri General Assembly has started concurrent veto and special sessions. Governor Mike Parson’s (r)intent is to permanently defund the state with a disproportionately generous revenue giveaway to the most well off in this state:. Governor Mike Parson @GovParsonMO. Every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 16th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- On Monday morning, the Missouri House and Senate begin the real work on the Special Session. The Senate Budget Committee has 13 bills to consider in answer the governor’s request for a state income tax break. The House is standing by to get the bills that pass the Senate. Governor Mike Parson asked for an immediate income tax cut instead of the incremental plan that is already in place. That would take the individual tax rate to four-point-eight percent. This is also a veto session, but no vetoes were taken up this week.
Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday. Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate […] The post Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should recreational marijuana legalization be added to Missouri’s special session?
Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing for Gov. Mike Parson to include legalizing recreational marijuana as part of his call for a special legislative session. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should recreational marijuana legalization be added to Missouri’s special session? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Ponders the Power of the People
How Missourians Push Political Change Without the Legislature. Here’s what it takes for average citizens to change public policy in Missouri. It takes about an hour of standing outside in all weather conditions and talking to strangers for one person to gather eight to 10 signatures. About 30,000 hours...
GOP candidate Eric Schmitt a no-show at Senate candidate forum in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race's clear frontrunner.
Northwest Missouri broadband planning offers statewide model
Efforts to expand broadband access and digital literacy in northwestern Missouri can be a model for the rest of the state, said B.J. Tanksley, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Through its Digitally Connected Community Guide process, the University of Missouri System Broadband Initiative can...
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
$13 million from state’s medical marijuana program transferred to Missouri Veterans Commission
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services transferred $13 million in funds from Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission. This marks the fourth transfer to date for a total of $26,978,820. Missourians voted in November 2018 to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, known now as Article...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law
The first time Maureen Loyacono voted was in 1960, when she cast a ballot for John F. Kennedy. “And I’ve never missed an election since,” said Loyacono, 84, a Kansas City resident who also served as a poll worker for 40 years. But she’s worried this might be the first election where her vote won’t […] The post Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Hunters’ Guide: What to know for deer season, others upcoming in Missouri
MISSOURI – Prime hunting season is underway in Missouri. In the upcoming weeks and months, eligible hunters will have the opportunity to harvest deer, elk, black bears, turkeys and more wildlife. The Missouri Department of Conservation logs information on dozens of hunting seasons via its website, explaining specific permits,...
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
Missouri settles in case regarding lack of care for disabled children
Two years after nine families sued the Missouri Department of Social Services for failing to provide care to disabled children, a settlement has been reached.
