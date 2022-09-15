ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
showmeprogress.com

Now do the top 1%

The Missouri General Assembly has started concurrent veto and special sessions. Governor Mike Parson’s (r)intent is to permanently defund the state with a disproportionately generous revenue giveaway to the most well off in this state:. Governor Mike Parson @GovParsonMO. Every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 16th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- On Monday morning, the Missouri House and Senate begin the real work on the Special Session. The Senate Budget Committee has 13 bills to consider in answer the governor’s request for a state income tax break. The House is standing by to get the bills that pass the Senate. Governor Mike Parson asked for an immediate income tax cut instead of the incremental plan that is already in place. That would take the individual tax rate to four-point-eight percent. This is also a veto session, but no vetoes were taken up this week.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday.  Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate […] The post Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Lincoln Hough
Person
Bob Onder
flatlandkc.org

Missouri Ponders the Power of the People

How Missourians Push Political Change Without the Legislature. Here’s what it takes for average citizens to change public policy in Missouri. It takes about an hour of standing outside in all weather conditions and talking to strangers for one person to gather eight to 10 signatures. About 30,000 hours...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Northwest Missouri broadband planning offers statewide model

Efforts to expand broadband access and digital literacy in northwestern Missouri can be a model for the rest of the state, said B.J. Tanksley, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Through its Digitally Connected Community Guide process, the University of Missouri System Broadband Initiative can...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tax Bill#Tax Credit#Tax Deductions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Senate#House#Lowe
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law

The first time Maureen Loyacono voted was in 1960, when she cast a ballot for John F. Kennedy. “And I’ve never missed an election since,” said Loyacono, 84, a Kansas City resident who also served as a poll worker for 40 years.   But she’s worried this might be the first election where her vote won’t […] The post Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
mymoinfo.com

Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit

(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy