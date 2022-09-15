Read full article on original website
Canadian shipowner Seaspan Corporation has suspended a deal it signed earlier this year to build four "ultra-modern" 7,700 TEU boxships with dual-fuel LNG propulsion. The agreement, announced in May, would have seen the four ships deliver in late 2024 for long-term charter to a global container liner. The agreement included a purchase obligation at the end of the charter and would have contributed about $1 billion to Seaspan's contracted cashflow.
German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd announced Thursday it is acquiring a 49% stake in Italian logistics company Spinelli Group. The Spinelli family will retain a majority stake of 51%, according to Hapag-Lloyd. “The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal,” the four-sentence announcement said. “The...
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
