Seaspan Suspends $500M Deal for Four LNG Boxships

Canadian shipowner Seaspan Corporation has suspended a deal it signed earlier this year to build four "ultra-modern" 7,700 TEU boxships with dual-fuel LNG propulsion. The agreement, announced in May, would have seen the four ships deliver in late 2024 for long-term charter to a global container liner. The agreement included a purchase obligation at the end of the charter and would have contributed about $1 billion to Seaspan's contracted cashflow.
Hapag-Lloyd acquiring stake in Italian logistics company

German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd announced Thursday it is acquiring a 49% stake in Italian logistics company Spinelli Group. The Spinelli family will retain a majority stake of 51%, according to Hapag-Lloyd. “The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal,” the four-sentence announcement said. “The...
