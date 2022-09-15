ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Epiphany Center for the Arts hosting Mexican Independence Day observance

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUDQ0_0hwYTcPZ00

Mexican Independence Day observance happening at Thursday 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mexican Independence Day celebrations are already underway.

Thursday's observance is sponsored by the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago.

The festivities run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Epiphany Center for the Arts, located at 201 south Ashland.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Aurora will host flag raising ceremony in celebration of Mexican Independence Day

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Aurora to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with an annual flag-raising ceremony.In addition to the flag raising, performances include 8-year-old mariachi Ryan Cornejo whose singing wowed the crowds last year.Also, 13-year-old poet Magalie Escobedo will also recite a piece from her new book, "My Mind."The ceremony and celebration happen at 11 a.m. at one Aurora Plaza.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Drivers flood Chicago Loop for second night for Mexican Independence Day festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of drivers converged downtown Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.A long line of drivers came down Washington Street near the CBS 2 Broadcast Center waving Mexican flags, honking their horns, and sometimes revving their engines in festivity. Some people were also seen sitting on cars and even popping off fireworks, and cars and motorcycles were seen traveling on the sidewalk in a few instances.People were also seen dancing in the middle of downtown streets, including Washington and Dearborn streetsA car caught fire at Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road just before 10 p.m., though it was not clear if this was related to the festivities.  Traffic was backed up around the downtown are area Friday night. A similar scene, though with relatively fewer cars, was seen on Thursday night.Chicago Police earlier announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police said they were working to make sure celebrations are safe – particularly people who wanted to drive in a car parade through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bronzeville Art District will hold final tour of the year Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday is your last chance to catch the Bronzeville Art District Trolley Tour.Guests will get the chance to explore the largest African American art district in the country.They'll also get the chance to meet the artists and enjoy food, entertainment, and more. It all starts at 6 p.m. You can see the list of trolley stops on the Bronzeville Art District website.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Ashland, IL
CBS Chicago

Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin with overnight crowds in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue to bring big crowds to The Loop.There were fireworks set off in the street, a car parade of people waving flags and eventually people got out of their cars and walked.Chicago police announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police say they are working to make sure celebrations are safe, particularly people who want to drive in a car caravan through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

University of Chicago hosts first ever South Side Science Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family-friendly festival for kids who love science.The University of Chicago is hosting its first-ever South Side Science Festival.The event is taking place at the UChicago Science Quads between Ellis and Drexel from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.There will be plenty of live experiments and demonstrations panel discussions food and music.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

For Hispanic Heritage Month, Cicero Mexican Independence Day Festival starts Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and the area's Mexican American community will be celebrating in Cicero on Thursday.Cicero's Mexican Independence Day Festival starts at 5:00 p.m. The event began 16 years ago, with food, music and fun. One of the founders is Cook County commissioner Frank Aguilar, who said it's an important cultural event."Cicero being a very diverse community, majority Mexican American, it was important to have a festival to really highlight the culture and the arts of the Mexican community," Aguilar said. "We started small, back in 2006, and it grew. Now it averages 70,000 people show up between Thursday and Sunday. (It's) a popular family event."What is it about the event that reflects the pride that Mexican Americans have in their heritage?"The music, the art, the tapestry, the costumes that they have. The pride of the Mexican culture and the pride of being Mexican American," he said.The Cicero Mexican Independence Day Festival continues through Sunday at the Cicero Fairgrounds, located at 34th and Laramie. 
CICERO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Local Life#Localevent#Epiphany
CBS Chicago

Urban Growers Collective helps a South Chicago farm get a makeover, with space for art and culinary events

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A South Chicago farm is getting a big make-over."Love, Tito's Block to Block" is stepping in to help the Urban Growers Collective. On Friday, volunteers were out at the South Chicago farm making preparations for a new construction project.They plan to build a new outdoor studio space for art, culinary events and community programming. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Underground Donut Tour in River North provides a tasty history lesson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a fun way to fall into the new season, donuts might be an unlikely place to start. CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder joined the Underground Donut Tour to see how River North bakeries are putting a local spin on some classic flavors and to get a real taste of what autumn is like in Chicago. "One thing we always look forward to is the changing of the seasons, so we get new donuts in," said Jackson Hercules.Hercules and Nick Coffman-Price describe themselves as donut connoisseurs. They're guides for the Underground Doughnut Tour, leading groups through River North to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police prepare to crack down on Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago late Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city. City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down streets and, at times, overwhelming police. Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. "This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Chicago

McHenry mayor '100%' in on helping city fundraise with country music festival

MCHENRY, Illinois (CBS) – Talk about putting the fun in fundraiser.On Friday night and Saturday night, a northwest suburb will host two benefit concerts to pay for community upgrades.They're renovations the city of McHenry could not otherwise afford.Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains how the mayor's clever math made the music happen.The buzz in McHenry is all about nailing the numbers to leave this weekend's big country concerts with a mega profit.McHenry's own mayor, Wayne Jett, is orchestrating the music money maker. His non-profit, the R.I.S.E. Up Foundation is bringing country stars like Brad Paisley and Dustin Lynch to town. The...
MCHENRY, IL
CBS Chicago

Museum of Science and Industry auctioning pieces of closed circus exhibit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry is no more, but there will be a chance to bring a piece of the circus home.MSI closed the exhibit on Sept. 6 after nearly 50 years.  Several items from the circus featured at the museum are going up for auction. They include motorized dioramas showing the circus parades and the three-ring performances, carved models of circus wagons, and fun house mirrors.As noted by the Hyde Park Herald, the MSI circus exhibit opened in April 1973 – and was originally displayed in the East Pavilion rotunda...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

House Music in Strange Places: 3 Days in Chicago

We like our shimmering discotheques and black-walled sweatboxes but listening to underground house music in wild locales is one of the best feelings in the world. From basslines in the aquarium to beats on the green, house music is proliferating again throughout Chicago and showing up in the most unusual places.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Riot Fest starts Friday at Douglass Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's nice weather for Riot Fest, starting Friday and running through the weekend.It'll feature groups like Jimmy Eat World, Portugal. The Man, Yellowcard, Bleachers, and Ice Cube. Extra Metra trains will make extra stops at the Western Avenue station Saturday and Sunday.From there, it's a short walk to Douglass Park in North Lawndale for the musical fun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy