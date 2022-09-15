Read full article on original website
Essence
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer '23—Day 5
See the top street style looks from NYFW day 5. Historically street style galleries have been traditionally white facing. That’s why it was important for us to highlight the very best in street style but make it Black AF. ESSENCE was excited to team up with street style photography legend Darrel Hunter this season to capture all the fantastic looks outside of the NYFW shows this spring/summer season. As day five marks the end of the road, here we are again to deliver the best in street style.
Hypebae
IZZY DU Debuts First Runway and Ready-to-Wear Collections
Chinese-Canadian designer IZZY DU, a Central Saint Martins graduate based in London, has unveiled two new collections for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The rollout includes the creative’s first-ever ready-to-wear line dubbed LIFELINE, as well as her inaugural runway collection titled “PROVENANCE.” The former, pictured in the gallery above, features more approachable and wearable options while maintaining the designer’s signature aesthetic throughout. Standouts include gradient patterns on puffer vests, loose-fitted trousers and voluminous pants crafted with water-repellent fabrics made out of 100% recycled polyamide. These garments are paired with puffy shoulder bags.
Essence
Dur Doux's Spring/ Summer 2023 Runway Showcases Floridian-Inspired Laxed Luxury
The Dur Doux brand is a family affair on the rise, and they make it a point to bring other BIPOC designers with them on their way to the top. Mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt have returned to the runway to present Dur Doux’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Paradis Palmiers. The brand has built its ethos around being an accessible luxury brand. As encouraged by the brand’s name meaning “hard/soft” in French, it shows the duality that the clothes are meant to look and feel opulent but balanced with sensibility. As the Burt ladies are becoming a recognized brand, they are paying it forward by uplifting and celebrating other up-and-coming BIPOC designers to allow others a seat at the table. To open before showcasing their Floridian-inspired line, they allowed emerging Delaware designer Dell Scott to present a capsule collection.
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Essence
Get the Look
Showing off the color-blocking trend in ESSENCE’s Get the Look, powered by Target, Iesha Gilchrist goes step by step to help you create the perfect outfit using your favorite colors. And she looks fabulous in a hot pink and orange combo paired with fabulously tasseled green heels. Plus, don’t miss her style hack for this look; it’s a must-see!
Blondes Have More Fun: The Blonds Close New York Fashion Week with Y2K Club Glamour, Sky-High Heels & Material Girls
If anyone knows the power of glamour, it’s certainly the Blonds. Designer couple Phillipe and David Blond have been mainstays in the fashion industry for years, renowned for their elaborate embellished creations worn by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Rihanna — to name but a few. In fact, many of these women were on the Blonds’ moodboard this season. While simultaneously designing their Spring 2023 collection and creating photography book “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy,” the pair rediscovered their own personal archives. A new inspiration ultimately became the duo themselves, reminiscing on their romantic meeting in Manhattan’s nightlife scene in 2000. “We fell...
Essence
Who Decides War S/S 23 Collection Is Multi-Thematic
The Caribbean-inspired summer collection touches on themes of climate change, religion, and women's allyship. Who Decides War’s Spring/ Summer 2023 collection sends you on a one-way ticket to a private paradise— featuring a Caribbean soundtrack with artists like Bob Marley and scenic isle views to match. On initial viewing of surfboards and floppy sun hats, the collection is a postcard remembrance of the transition from the summer months. While the show was an ode to founders Everard Best and fiancé/ design partner Téla D’Amore’s roots, this was no escapist collection.
Essence
We've Finally Heard Ciara's Prayer, But What About The Secret To Her Glow?
The 'Level Up' singer launched her On A Mission skincare line. Ciara has been and will always be the “it” girl, and she’s on a mission to make other young Black girls and women feel that same confidence that she does. With the debut of her skincare brand, OAM (On a Mission), the “I Bet” songstress has introduced five skincare products packed with Vitamin C at a clinical skincare level. Complete with a foaming cleanser ($28), brightening pads ($28), a 20 percent vitamin C serum ($62), an eye cream ($35), and a moisturizer ($43), OAM is specially designed to bring the life back into your skin and brighten all skin tones without the harm of bleaching thanks to the active Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex in all of the products.
Essence
Sergio Hudson Channels Prince Through Power Dressing
High coiffed hair, veteran industry supermodels, and power shoulders—for SS23, Sergio channels 90s glam. Power dressing will always be paramount in a Sergio Hudson fashion show. Back in February, ahead of his Spring Summer 2022 show, he said, “When I see women, I see them at their finest, and I want to dress them to meet that moment.” This Spring Summer 2023 collection, or “Collection 10,” was no deviation from that sentiment.
21 Screenshots Of Artists Encountering Entitled Weirdos Who Want Their Work Super Discounted Or Entirely Free
Stop asking photographers to shoot you for exposure.
Tracee Ellis Ross dons fashionable white gown during talk at Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit in West Hollywood
Tracee Ellis Ross looked elegant during Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit in West Hollywood on Thursday. The 49-year-old Black-ish actress donned an elegant sleeveless white gown with a long skirt to the affair. She added a pair of dark red high heels to the event, and she threw a long...
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Looks Amazing on the NYFW Runway in a Skintight Copper Dress
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened Fashion Bomb Daily’s New York Fashion Week show, and it was “epic.”. Eva Marcille is no stranger to walking in fashion shows, and on September 10, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum made her return to the runway for an “epic” appearance during New York Fashion Week.
The Feeling of Fulfilment When Finishing a Painting
Painting is one of the most calming hobby you can do. It provides you with many thoughts and emotions that are difficult to put into words. When you engage in the creative process of painting, you may experience sensations of enjoyment, accomplishment, and confidence boost. For most artists, the ultimate purpose of painting is to achieve an aesthetically attractive output. Others, on the other hand, are concerned with what makes them feel good throughout the creative process. This is not a typical post on painting ideas or how to paint specific topics. This post will discuss something different: a narrative about the sense of accomplishment that comes with finishing a painting. So, if you want to feel better, keep reading. As a result, I hope that this will motivates you to take your paint and other materials and embark on your own painting journey.
Zac Posen Made Precious Lee’s Golden Vogue World Gown in Just 10 Days
Vogue World was something to behold. The runway event took place on a block on West 13th Street in the Meatpacking District and, in the immortal words of Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, had everything: Serena Williams, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Erykah Badu on the runway; literal Fendi baguettes (the bread not the bag); a cameo from Oscar the Grouch; Kanye West, Symone, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker in the front row; a performance from Lil Nas X; and 120 runway looks from designers across the world. The show’s finale was Precious Lee, in a golden, body-hugging gown by Zac Posen. Lee strutted down those cobblestone steps in true supermodel fashion, the perfect coda to a whirlwind runway.
Essence
WATCH: The Queen Of Dancehall Takes On NYFW
ESSENCE follows Spice as she attends the LaQuan Smith fashion show and performs at the after party. It’s no secret that New York Fashion Week is one of the main events that attracts creative people from all over the world—including celebrities. This season, the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, traveled from Jamaica to NYC to be a special guest in attendance for a number of fashion shows. As she got ready for the LaQuan Smith show, ESSENCE tagged along for the journey that included a car ride bumping to her latest album, Emancipated, and seeing the Jamaican artist in her element as she performed at the star-studded after-party.
