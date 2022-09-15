Painting is one of the most calming hobby you can do. It provides you with many thoughts and emotions that are difficult to put into words. When you engage in the creative process of painting, you may experience sensations of enjoyment, accomplishment, and confidence boost. For most artists, the ultimate purpose of painting is to achieve an aesthetically attractive output. Others, on the other hand, are concerned with what makes them feel good throughout the creative process. This is not a typical post on painting ideas or how to paint specific topics. This post will discuss something different: a narrative about the sense of accomplishment that comes with finishing a painting. So, if you want to feel better, keep reading. As a result, I hope that this will motivates you to take your paint and other materials and embark on your own painting journey.

