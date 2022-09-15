A crucial outcome of Australia’s jobs summit last week was the commitment to review programs aimed at boosting the number of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Energy is a particularly male-dominated STEM industry, with clean energy on the brink of massive expansion. However, to ensure the clean energy industry is truly sustainable, it must learn from the mistakes of the mining and fossil fuel industry. If mining workplaces are anything to go by, the clean energy sector will have their work cut out for them to retain women in the workforce. It’s easy to understand why women...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO