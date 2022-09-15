Read full article on original website
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Phys.org
Three ways companies change their products to hide inflation
Consumer price inflation in the U.K. slowed for the first time in nearly a year in August. A fall in petrol prices helped slow the overall rate but food prices continue to rise rapidly. But even with a slowdown to 9.9%, from 10.1% in July, inflation still remains close to the highest its been for a generation.
Phys.org
Study shows potential of Southern cattail for phytoremediation of areas contaminated by mine tailings
Typha domingensis, the Southern cattail, a reedy marsh plant that inhabits fresh to slightly brackish waters and is about 2.5 m tall, can scavenge up to 34 times more manganese from contaminated soil than other plants found in similar environments. In a recent study, it accumulated between 10 and 13 times more manganese than other naturally occurring wetland plants such as hibiscus, sedges and rushes, demonstrating its potential for use in sustainable rehabilitation of areas affected by iron mine tailings.
3 ways the fossil fuel industry has failed women – clean energy must learn from its mistakes
A crucial outcome of Australia’s jobs summit last week was the commitment to review programs aimed at boosting the number of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Energy is a particularly male-dominated STEM industry, with clean energy on the brink of massive expansion. However, to ensure the clean energy industry is truly sustainable, it must learn from the mistakes of the mining and fossil fuel industry. If mining workplaces are anything to go by, the clean energy sector will have their work cut out for them to retain women in the workforce. It’s easy to understand why women...
Farmers accidentally created a flood-resistant ‘machine’ across Bangladesh
A groundwater pump delivers water from below a farm during the dry season in Bangladesh. M. Shamsudduha Pumping water in the dry months makes the ground sponge-like for the wet season, a system called the Bengal Water Machine.
Phys.org
Differential impacts of adult trees on offspring and non-offspring recruits in a subtropical forest
An important mechanism promoting species coexistence is conspecific negative density dependence (CNDD), which inhibits conspecific neighbors by accumulating host-specific enemies near adult trees and thus promoting species coexistence by freeing up space for heterospecific species. Natural enemies may be genotype-specific. Whether within-species genetic relatedness between seedlings and adult neighbors regulates...
‘It kickstarts conversations’: the VR tool that makes diversity and inclusion training a ‘lived experience’
PwC’s In My Shoes is an immersive, first-hand experience that raises awareness of workplace discrimination
Phys.org
Millions of farmers 'replumb' the world's largest delta
Collective groundwater pumping by millions of farmers in Bangladesh in the dry season each year has created vast natural reservoirs underground that, over a 30-year-period, rival the world's largest dams—these sustain irrigation that has transformed this previously famine-prone country to a food-secure nation, according to a new study led by UCL researchers.
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
Phys.org
Grimy windows could be harbouring toxic pollutants
Dirty windows can harbor potentially harmful pollutants under protective films of fatty acids from cooking emissions—and these can hang around over long periods of time. According to a new study, led by researchers at the University of Birmingham, the fatty acids contained within cooking emissions are highly stable and not easily broken down in the atmosphere.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Sustainability in the Pet Industry
As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
Increase in LED lighting ‘risks harming human and animal health’
Blue light from artificial sources is on the rise, which may have negative consequences for human health and the wider environment, according to a study. Academics at the University of Exeter have identified a shift in the kind of lighting technologies European countries are using at night to brighten streets and buildings. Using images produced by the International Space Station (ISS), they have found that the orange-coloured emissions from older sodium lights are rapidly being replaced by white-coloured emissions produced by LEDs.
Phys.org
Q&A: What explains 'quiet quitting' in the workplace?
YoungAh Park is a professor of labor and employment relations at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who studies work stress and recovery. Park spoke with News Bureau business and law editor Phil Ciciora about "quiet quitting" at work. Is 'quiet quitting' any different than work withdrawal or employee disengagement?. Scholars...
mytotalretail.com
Retail Has a Greenwashing Problem; the Supply Chain Could Fix it
While all industries have seen an uptick in sustainability marketing in the past few years, retail — and fashion in particular — is one of the worst offenders when it comes to greenwashing. The International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) found as many as 40 percent of sustainability claims could be unsubstantiated, while Changing Markets Foundation found 60 percent of claims by UK and European fashion companies to be misleading customers.
British Muslim charity breaks world record for most blood donations in a day
A British Muslim charity has broken the world record for the largest number of blood donations in one day, months after the NHS urged more donors to step forward. The volunteer-run world record effort was led in August by Who Is Hussain, a social justice charity that worked with NHS Blood and Transplant, as well as the Imam Hussain Blood Donation Campaign, one of the country’s oldest Muslim blood donation organisations.
Auditor resigns from Sanjeev Gupta’s UK steel companies
Turmoil continues at businessman’s empire as King & King is investigated by accounting regulator
Phys.org
We may be underestimating just how bad carbon-belching SUVs are for the climate, and for our health
Australia's love for fuel-hungry and fuel-inefficient SUVs is hampering our ability to bring transport emissions down. SUVs make up half of all new car sales last year, a National Transport Commission report revealed this week—up from a quarter of all sales a decade ago. As a result, the carbon...
18 Female Tech Communities in Africa
I've come to discover that there's a huge gap in female gender inclusion in the Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities that support the growth of women in Tech. Why do you need communities?. African Tech Communities for ladies are majorly Non -...
BBC
Thousands of children treated for malnutrition in Scotland
Thousands of children have been treated for malnutrition in Scottish hospitals, according to new figures. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde alone recorded 3,895 admissions of children under the age of 18 to an acute site for malnutrition from 2018 to 2022. Figures obtained by The Herald newspaper show numbers almost...
