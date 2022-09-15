Read full article on original website
Related
Landowners say forced pipeline surveys are unconstitutional
An Iowa law that allows hazardous liquid pipeline companies to access private property for land surveys violates the state’s constitution, several landowners are arguing in state court. That argument is a response to lawsuits that Navigator CO2 Ventures filed against them last month that claim the landowners have barred the company’s agents from conducting the […] The post Landowners say forced pipeline surveys are unconstitutional appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0