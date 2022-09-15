ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bold and the Beautiful': Every Actor Who Has Played Thomas Forrester

By Victoria Koehl
 2 days ago

The showrunners of The Bold and the Beautiful usually recast some of its characters as the years go by. One of them is none other than Thomas Forrester. Thomas has had several people play him from childhood to the present time.

Matthew Atkinson is one of the notable faces behind Thomas. Fans have enjoyed seeing the star handle the character during a rough storyline. However, they may remember the other actors who played Thomas.

Thomas Forrester has had many storylines over the years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z09v7_0hwYT4gE00
Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Thomas Forrester first appeared as a baby and is the son of Ridge and Taylor. He became a character on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1998 and has been around since. Viewers have seen him grow, and people describe him as an attractive member of the Forrester family.

Once the show aged him into an adult, Thomas encountered his first love interest. He began dating Caitlyn for a while until their relationship went downhill. Then, he soon got involved with a babysitter named Amber.

One of Thomas’ most notable romantic storylines involves Hope. He develops feelings for her that eventually turn into an obsession. Thomas even stalks her for a while and has a desire to make her his wife. His feelings later lead to the infamous plot point of his having a Hope mannequin.

Thomas also has a son named Douglas, but the child currently lives with Hope. A recent storyline revolves around Thomas trying to get custody of the child . The custody battle could result in increased tension within the Forrester family.

All the actors who have been Thomas Forrester

The current actor portraying Thomas is Matthew Atkinson, who joined the cast in 2019. Fans may recognize the star from other shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation . Of course, he also has been in movies such as The Blind Side .

When Atkinson landed the role, he replaced Pierson Fodé. Thomas’ The Bold and the Beautiful Wiki page shows that Fodé only played the character from 2015 to 2018. However, long-time fans of the show may remember a few of the previous actors who used to be Thomas.

Before Fodé, Adam Gregory was the face of the character. The star appeared in the series in 2010, and he would remain in the soap opera for a few years. Gregory would become a recurring cast member by the end of his run before leaving in 2014.

Meanwhile, multiple child actors would play the young Thomas before Patrick Dorn became a regular. He would be the character between 2002 and 2003. Afterward, Drew Tyler Bell depicted a teenage Thomas from 2004 to 2006 and 2008 to 2010. He earned a Daytime Emmy Award for the part.

What have the previous ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ stars been up to?

After leaving The Bold and the Beautiful , Pierson Fodé continued his acting career. According to IMDb , he went on to star in The Real Bros of Simi Valley and Reboot Camp . He has received a nomination for an Emmy twice during his career.

Moreover, 2022 seems to be a fruitful year for Fodé after starring in The Man from Toronto . Additionally, he is working on productions like Out of Hand and Dope Queens . He likely will continue to see an upward trend in his success.

IMDb also reveals that Adam Gregory went on to do other projects after exiting the soap opera. He starred in The Veil and landed a role in the 2021 movie A Fiancé for Christmas . Furthermore, some fans may recognize him from the animated series Winx Club .

The stars who played a younger Thomas only continued acting for a short time after their departure. They likely have pursued other career paths.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Matthew Atkinson Reveals Why He’s Been ‘Hiding’

