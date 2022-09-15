Read full article on original website
Related
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 17, 2022
We’re gearing up for NY Cannabis Insider’s half-day conference in Syracuse on Friday, and hope to see a lot of our readers from CNY and across the state. On Monday, reporter Tom Wanamaker wrote a story that asks whether NY’s medical marijuana operators will supply the state’s first adult-use dispensaries. The Office of Cannabis Management has awarded more than 200 conditional adult-use cultivation licenses to businesses that were previously part of NY’s hemp research program.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic ‘in crisis’, scaling back hours
DeWitt, N.Y. – The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY -- Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency pet care clinic -- is cutting back hours amid a critical staff shortage, its officials said. “We are in a crisis, and have been since prior to the pandemic,” said Heather Estey, chief...
Daily Orange
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the NY Cannabis Insider Live panelists: Mike Golden, Scheril Murray Powell and Katie Neer
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, is Friday, Sept. 23 from 1:00–6:00 p.m. The half-day, in-person conference will be half at the Rail Line in Syracuse. Purchase tickets here. NY Cannabis Insider Live events feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders sharing...
Growing health care provider to redevelop site of former Syracuse diner
Syracuse, N.Y. — The longtime home of a Syracuse diner is about to see new life as a training center for a nonprofit company that provides substance abuse and mental health services. Helio Health plans to renovate the two-story building at the southeast corner of North Salina and East...
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
WKTV
Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Deployed to Town of DeWitt; No Hazard to Public
Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grant Blvd. apartment catches fire; people threw rocks to alert person inside, dispatchers said
Syracuse, N.Y. — People outside an Eastwood apartment building Friday threw rocks at windows to get the attention of a person inside as the outside wall of the building burned, according to 911 dispatches. A person passing by the two-story building at 429 Grant Blvd. reported the flames at...
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
18 CNY students reach semifinal round of national merit scholarship program
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eighteen high school students from across Central New York have been named to the rarified semifinal round of the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are among 16,000 candidates nationwide. Those students are in competition for 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 5