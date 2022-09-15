ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The puzzle Democrats must solve

By Will Marshall, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKgqT_0hwYS93e00

Democrats’ midterm election prospects are brightening as voters’ attention shifts from high prices to abortion and the Republicans’ subservience to former President Trump and rightwing extremism.

By striking down the constitutional right to abortion, the Supreme Court has galvanized suburban women. According to liberal analyst Ruy Teixeira, Democrats now have a 27-point lead among white, college-educated women in party matchups. The ruling has thrown Republican candidates on the defensive and is spurring higher Democratic registration and turnout.

Damning testimony by former Trump White House officials in the Jan. 6 hearings, plus Trump’s inexplicable refusal to hand over top secret documents he illegally took home after leaving the White House, also seems to be moving independent voters back toward the Democrats.

Most political oddsmakers still expect Republicans to take control of the House, but they now call the Senate a tossup or favor Democrats slightly to hold it. Given the usual midterm trends, a split verdict in November would be a major victory for President Biden and his party.

But one key group – white working-class voters – hasn’t budged. Democrats trail by a whopping 25 points among these voters, whose unwavering support for Trump sustains his chokehold on the GOP.

Defusing their militant hostility is the toughest challenge Democrats face. It’s the puzzle Democrats must solve to break the red-blue deadlock and build a solid governing majority.

Education has become America’s key marker of class privilege. People with college and advanced degrees have mostly prospered, with many professionals rising into a distinct upper middle class. Meanwhile, the wages of Americans without college degrees have stagnated.

In tandem with fears of cultural displacement, this divergence in economic fortunes and the downward mobility of so many working Americans lies at the heart of our country’s political distemper.

Democrats won’t make concessions to the nativism, racism and looney conspiracy theories that fester on the far right. But as the party that has traditionally championed the aspiring many over the privileged few, Democrats can and should make a better economic offer to working-class voters without college degrees.

Their economic policies, however, mainly reflect the interests and outlook of liberal white college graduates in America’s cities and close-in suburbs. This class bias was crystallized recently when the Biden administration caved to progressive demands for canceling at least $10,000 of student debt for every borrower earning less than $125,000.

A reasonable case can be made for targeting debt relief on borrowers who earn college degrees but get stuck in low-wage jobs. But as my PPI colleague Ben Ritz has pointed out, broad debt relief is regressive, since it benefits students from affluent families and helps college graduates already likely to enjoy higher lifetime income.

It’s also expensive, more than wiping out the deficit reduction that gives the Inflation Reduction Act its name. Most important, it’s a distraction from the core policy challenge — getting college tuition costs under control so students won’t have to borrow as much.

But leave policy aside for a moment and consider the message the progressive fixation on debt relief sends non-college Americans. According to the Pew Research Center, more than 62 percent of Americans over 25 don’t have a four-year degree. Yet Washington invests far less in their economic future than it does in college-bound youth.

In 2018, the federal government spent almost $150 billion on higher education (aid to students and colleges), including some $42 billion in Pell grants and G.I. Bill benefits. It spent just $16 billion on workforce-focused education, employment and training, spread out over 17 separate federal programs.

A similar pattern is evident in the states, which typically spend far more on subsidies to public colleges and universities than workforce programs.

Normally hypersensitive to any hint of inequality, liberals and progressives seem oddly oblivious to this glaring inequity. If they want to be the party of the people again, Democrats should reorient their economic policies around the hopes and needs of America’s non-college majority, which includes most Black and Hispanic voters.

They should start by equalizing federal investment in college and non-college pathways to decent jobs and career prospects. Young Americans shouldn’t have to choose between an overpriced college education and a patchwork of low-quality public training programs and costly private ones.

Instead, it’s time for a major national commitment to high-quality, work-based learning with strong ties to private employers. For example, Democrats should dramatically scale up apprenticeships, which have proven to be a cost-effective way to reduce skill gaps, raise earnings and promote upward mobility. Yet the United States has only about 400,000 registered apprenticeships, mostly in traditional sectors such as building trades and heavy industry.

Washington spent $185 million for apprenticeship in 2019. This is a meager investment compared to those of other advanced countries. If the United States matched the size of Canada’s or Britain’s support for apprenticeship, it would spend roughly $8 billion annually.

How should that money be spent? Robert Lerman and Ryan Craig, who head the non-profit Apprenticeships for America, offer a creative proposal: Mobilize networks of intermediaries – nonprofits, job placement and business service firms, industry associations, unions – to work with U.S. employers to create roughly 1 million new work-study apprenticeships per year.

This is the kind of tangible hand up non-college workers expect from their government. More than redistribution and social services, or empty promises to “bring home” yesterday’s factory jobs, they want to regain the dignity and middle-class status of skilled labor in the new digital economy.

By speaking to these authentic blue-collar aspirations, Democrats can begin to solve the puzzle of working-class alienation from a party that was their political home not so long ago.

Will Marshall is president and founder of the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI).

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
POTUS
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Student Debt#College Education#Debt Relief#Student Loan Debt#Republicans#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Trump White House#The White House#Gop
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
The Hill

The Hill

695K+
Followers
81K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy