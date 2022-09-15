CNN gives morning show a makeover

CNN is replacing its flagship morning program “New Day,” the network announced on Thursday.

Anchored by network staples Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, the new morning news program will debut later this year with a new name, format and set, President Chris Licht said.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said in announcing the move. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

“New Day” is anchored by John Berman and Brianna Keilar, who will continue to do so until the new program premieres. Both will assume new roles at the network later this year, Licht said.

“New Day” was a pet project of former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was forced out following a personal and professional conduct scandal in February.

The revamp of CNN’s morning show is the latest in a slew of changes implemented by Licht since he took over as president of the network in May.

Last month he canceled CNN’s long-running Sunday show focused on media and politics, “Reliable Sources,” and parted ways with host Brian Stelter, whose coverage of former President Trump and Fox News have often cited by critics of the network as an example of CNN’s left-leaning bias.

The network also fired White House reporter John Harwood, another frequent Trump critic, days later.

Licht has said in interviews and company town halls he is focused on rebranding the network has one that is focused on covering all sides of a given issue and providing a platform for more viewpoints.

The ousting of Stelter and Harwood, coupled with recent negative comments made by Keilar about President Biden, has sparked concern inside and outside the outlet about its new direction under Licht.

Licht still has several holes to fill at CNN, including a weekday prime time slot at 9 p.m. vacated by former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired by Zucker last year after it was revealed he misled network executives about his efforts to aide his brother, at the time the governor of New York, as he fought allegations of sexual misconduct.

CNN in recent weeks has used a rotating cast of anchors and pundits in the 9 p.m. slot, including Berman, newly hired anchor and reporter Kasie Hunt and other pundits.

Hunt, former Fox and anchor Chris Wallace, and several more high-profile journalists and media personalities were hired by CNN under Zucker as it prepared to roll out a paid subscription streaming service. That venture that was shuttered by Licht and the network’s parent company WarnerBros. Discovery less than a month after it was launched.

A veteran of cable news, Licht rose through the ranks of the industry as a leading producer on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and later as the top producer on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“This demonstrates our commitment to the morning and how important it is to me,” he told The New York Times. “The show will set the tone of the entire day, and it will set the tone for the news organization.”

—Updated at 11:20 a.m.