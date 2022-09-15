Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rift Rumored Amid PR Mishaps, But Here's the Truth
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to dominate tabloid covers every week. The royal couple has recently encountered a series of unpleasant and occasionally odd treatment since the death of Queen Elizabeth. These involve the usual influx of rumors, including some indicating a rift between the two. One story circulating is that Harry wanted to move back home, but Markle refused. Her husband apparently longed for escape after their trip to New York City. In June, royal author Duncan Larcombe told Closer about Harry, "He seems homesick to me. Harry's suddenly playing polo again and drinking with his new friends – all things he used to enjoy doing in the UK.
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Prince William Confronted by Member of the Public About Harry’s Birthday
Prince William was approached by a member of the public on Thursday who asked if he had forgotten his brother’s birthday. Prince Harry was quietly celebrating on Sept. 15 with wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.K. while mourning the loss of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reports that during a meet-and-greet with crowds at Sandringham on Thursday, an unidentified member of the public probed Prince William about Harry’s 38th-birthday celebration. According to The Sun, “William laughed to one well-wisher” and said “it is his birthday today, you’re absolutely right, it is.” Asked if he’d forgotten, the prince apparently “chuckled” and insisted: “No, I’ve not forgotten.” Rumors are swirling that the brothers are beginning to mend their fractured relationship after being seen side by side at several events at Windsor and Westminster Hall.
David Beckham reveals mistake he made when going to see Queen’s coffin
David Beckham has revealed the one blunder he made while waiting nearly 12 hours in line to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The retired football star was spotted on Friday morning in queue to see the Queen’s coffin, which is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday 19 September.
Will King Charles replace the Queen on money and stamps in the U.K.? Here’s what will change after her death
King Charles III pictured with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2019. The U.K. has a new monarch, King Charles III, after Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. The King referred to the news as “a moment of great sadness” and...
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
Queen makes heartfelt nod to her beloved husband Prince Philip in funeral arrangement
THE QUEEN made a subtle but heartfelt nod to her husband, Prince Phillip, with her funeral arrangement. As her coffin made the journey down The Mall to Westminster Hall, eagle-eyed viewers noted the final way she paid tribute to her husband of 73 years. Hello! reports that the wreath on...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
King Charles stands vigil as queen's lying-in-state queue swells
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - King Charles and his siblings stood vigil by the coffin of their late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday as tens of thousands of mourners queuing to pay their final respects during her lying in state were told they faced a wait of up to 24 hours.
Sarah Ferguson joins ex-husband Prince Andrew at Queen’s memorial
Sarah Ferguson was spotted for the first time since her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week. The Duchess of York joined her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, on Friday to view floral tributes left for the late Queen outside Windsor Castle. Fergie, as she is affectionately known, praised her late...
Meghan Markle's Alleged Awkward Moment With Royal Aides Caught on Camera
Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for the pair. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.
Prince William May Not Be ‘That Interested’ in Getting Prince Harry ‘Back Into the Fold’ — Expert
Prince William has 'much more of a grudge' against Prince Harry compared to King Charles, leading an expert to believe Prince William's not 'that interested' in his brother returning.
Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service
The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Prince Harry Allegedly Insists To Drop Memoir In November But Publishers Are Uncertain: Royal Author
Prince Harry allegedly plans to release his memoir just weeks after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. British investigative journalist and royal author Tom Bower joined Dan Wootton on "GB News" to talk about Prince Harry. During their conversation, the "Revenge" author weighed in on the Sussexes' and Cambridges' relationship following their walkabout Saturday and gave some updates about Prince Harry's anticipated memoir.
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” King Charles’ sister says in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours...
