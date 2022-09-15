Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Clay County Crash
Gillett Grove, IA (KICD)– Only minor injuries were reported when two vehicle collided east of Gillett Grove Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 310th Avenue and 430th Street around 9:45 where a pickup driven by 68-year-old Douglas Seltz of Clare was found to have pulled out in front of the work van driven by 25-year-old Chris Pruitt of Spencer.
more1049.com
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Pierson, ISP says
One person is dead and another injured after a Wednesday night crash near Pierson, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Sioux City Journal
Suspects chased through corn and bean fields by Osceola County Deputies
SIBLEY, Iowa — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found their way into corn and bean fields on Wednesday while attempting to make a traffic stop. According to a release from the law enforcement agency, a deputy, on routine patrol in Sibley, saw a 1998 GMC Yukon being driven by 20-year-old Brandon Martin Collins also of Sibley.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
Intersection reopens after Floyd Boulevard train derailment
A train derailment impacted drivers by causing an intersection to close for railroad repairs on Friday.
fox9.com
Man dead after semi hits guardrail and bursts into flames on I-35
(FOX 9) - A semi that crashed into a guardrail on I-35 in Freeborn County burst into flames Thursday, leaving the driver dead after they were extinguished. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 2:57 p.m. a 2017 Frieghtliner Tractor Trailer was traveling northbound on I-35 near Mile Marker 3 when it collided with the guardrail and subsequently started on fire.
kiwaradio.com
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
KCCI.com
Fire Chief: Golf cart battery charger may have caused explosion at club
BREDA, Iowa (KTIV) — Multiple crews responded to a reported explosion at a northwest Iowa golf course, KTIV reports. A shed at the Breda Golf Course was deemed a total loss from the smoke and fire damage, according to the golf course's Facebook page. No one was injured. Some...
Former Cherokee officer pleads guilty to hit-and-run of child
A former officer of the Cherokee Police Department has pleaded guilty in the case of hitting a 6-year-old girl with a pickup in May.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Police Department Transitions To New Duty Pistols For All Officers
Officers with the Carroll Police Department are now carrying new duty sidearms as part of a departmentwide effort to improve accuracy and situational awareness. According to Captain Ethan Kathol, this is the second service pistol change for the department in the last 10 years. Previously, officers used .40-caliber pistols and switched to the more common 9mm Glock 17 around 2016. Kathol says the transition now is from iron sights to a more modern red dot system.
UPDATE: Floyd Blvd intersection may reopen Friday night after 2 train cars derailed, railroad official says
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Railroad officials said they hope the intersection off of Floyd Boulevard will reopen Friday night. Union Pacific spokesperson Robin Tysver told KCAU 9 that the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. She added that the two cars are empty and they remain in an upright position. No one was injured […]
Electric cart causes fire at Iowa golf course
Officials with the Breda Fire Department said that they were paged to an explosion at the town's golf course.
kiwaradio.com
Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon
Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
Guest Weather at 2022 Clay County Fair
KCAU 9 Morning Meteorologist Victor Perez said he had a funday at the Clay County Fair on Thursday.
