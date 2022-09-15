Petra Acquires Trenchless Tunneling Company Zilper to Enable Utility Undergrounding Through any Nightmare Geology

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
This startup's chemically engineered water filtration system helps large farms and industrial processors recycle their wastewater
Wastewater reprocessing startup ZwitterCo announced on Thursday that it has raised $33 million to scale up its chemically engineered membrane water filtration technology to help industrial companies and large farms recycle wastewater. The patented filtration technology came out of a research lab at Tufts University. In many cases — such...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
On a cloudless afternoon last week, Dan Tronchetti stood amid a field of leafy soybeans and struck a scarecrow pose. The 66-year-old farmer was trying to ward off what he considered an invader. While his wife, Susan, fixed her camera on him, Tronchetti, wearing a gray Carhartt T-shirt and a...
Take a look at these futuristic floating 'living pods' being built in Panama that cost up to $1.5 million
A company is building floating "living pods" that will be 3 meters above sea level in Linton Bay Marina, Panama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
How Historical Old Maps, Drawings and Photos Help Researchers Find Methane-leaking Oil Wells
Methane is considered harmful to the environment. Humans constitute 60 percent of the methane in the atmosphere. Tracing ancient-old methane-leaking wells is a challenge for environmentalists and scientists as the available records of such wells are rare to find. However, scientists thought of a clever plan by researching old historical...
globalspec.com
Recyclable wind turbine blades now spin in the circular economy
A recyclable blade being transported to Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm. Source: Siemens Gamesa. The first recyclable blades engineered by Siemens Gamesa are spinning on a wind turbine at the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in Germany. This first commercial installation of recyclable wind turbine technology marks the initial step in the company’s plans to make all of its wind turbine blades fully recyclable by 2030 and all of its wind turbines fully recyclable by 2040.
Phys.org
New study cracks the code for future exploration of oil and gas in the Jizhong depression
Oil and gas are two of the most important natural resources, contributing to over half of the world's energy supply. Reserves of these resources are thus, of high economic and strategic interest. The Jizhong depression of the Bohai Bay Basin in China is home to multiple buried hills, i.e., elevations...
Is ‘cloud seeding’ actually helping fight drought?
The western US has faced historic drought month after month, and the water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead are dangerously low. Those reservoirs provide much-needed water to millions of Americans and feed the agricultural industry in the region. The drought also reduces the ability to render hydroelectric power from these crucial water sources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ideon Technologies Raises US$16M Series A to Accelerate Supernova-Charged Subsurface Imaging Solution for Critical Mineral Discovery
Ideon Technologies, a global pioneer in high-resolution subsurface imaging for the mining industry, announced it closed a US$16M Series A funding round, led by Playground Global. The investment will expand Ideon’s production capacity and accelerate the commercialization of its Discovery Platform™, which is helping to transform the critical minerals supply chain feeding the clean energy transition.
Benzinga
DroneBase Unveils First Solar Quality Rating System for Asset Conditions in the U.S.
The company brings transparency and increased safety to the U.S. solar industry with standardized ratings calculated by in-depth data captured through its North American Solar Scan. With the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act passed within the Inflation Reduction Act, America's solar manufacturing sector is set to scale dramatically. To...
technologynetworks.com
Hazardous Acidic Industrial Wastewater Turned Into Valuable Resources
A research team of BGU environmental scientists has developed a circular process for eliminating the risk posed by phosphoric acid plant wastewater. The process turns the environmentally toxic wastewater into clean water while recovering valuable acids. Phosphoric acid is the main ingredient in industrial fertilizers, a massive industry worldwide. Their...
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Air Canada signs purchase agreement for 30 ES-30 electric aircraft with Heart Aerospace
The new ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and will yield significant operational savings and benefits for Air Canada. Air Canada has signed a purchase agreement with Heart Aerospace of Sweden for 30 ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft. The aircraft are currently under development by Heart Aerospace at its Sweden facility. The new ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and will yield significant operational savings and benefits for the operator. The electric regional aircraft is expected to enter service in 2028. According to the agreement, Air Canada has also acquired a US$5 million equity stake in Heart Aerospace.
beefmagazine.com
Historic funding made for climate smart ag pilot projects
In helping better understand the role farmers and ranchers can play in mitigating climate impacts and creating new revenue streams for farmers with the creation of climate-smart commodities, USDA under the Biden administration established Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. In the first rollout of the novel program, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced USDA is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of funding, with $700,000 worth of projects in a second funding pool to be announced later this year.
HP's SitePrint robotic solution could revolutionize construction layout process
HP has introduced us to a small robot that can significantly speed up construction work by autonomously printing guidelines directly from blueprints onto the floor. The robot SitePrint is a super-fast layout tool that is rugged, roadworthy, and extremely accurate, HP says. The robot will be available to customers in...
Opinion: California’s Water Threatened by Overuse of Unregulated Pesticides and Herbicides
The water scarcity California has been experiencing over the last two decades is the result of the worst drought to hit the American Southwest in the past 1,200 years. While climate change plays a significant role in reducing precipitations, the unsustainable use of groundwater aquifers further diminishes the state’s limited water supplies.
Comments / 0