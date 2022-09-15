ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

TRIAL BLOG: Body camera footage shown of inside Sisk home, victims night of shooting

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xI4Je_0hwYRXsO00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings in 2019 is back in court Friday for the fifth day of his capital murder trial. Sisk was 14 years old when his family was killed.

Late in the evening on September 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ridge Road in Elkmont where they found John Wayne Sisk, 38, Mary Sisk, 35, and three children — 6-year-old Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson. All had been shot in the head and killed.

Sisk is now on trial for multiple counts of capital murder. Due to his age at the time of the crime, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the court heard from several witnesses including the family friends the Sisks visited in Florida the weekend before the murders, as well as first responders who were on the scene that September night.

On Wednesday, the court viewed autopsy photos and body camera footage from the night of the murders. Dr. Jonrika Malone, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsies, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Fields, the first deputy to speak to Sisk at the scene, were some of the witnesses called.

On Thursday, court was in session for nearly 12 hours. At the beginning of the day, the defense filed a motion for a mistrial, and Limestone County Judge Chadwick Wise said he would take the motion “under advisement” before testimony continued from multiple witnesses, including Sisk’s former girlfriend and another teen who went to school with Sisk.

News 19 Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker reported that the court was shown up-close photos of the victims without warning. Mary Sisk’s family members were all seen visibly struggling through this and other parts of the day.

Friday morning began with no decision from the judge on the pending mistrial motion from Sisk’s defense. The first witness of the day was called by the prosecution, Kimberly McCluskey, who worked as a nurse practitioner in the Limestone County Jail. She did a mental health check on Mason in Feb. 2021. The defense objected, and the prosecution decided not to question McCluskey further.

Jamie King, a former Limestone County Sheriff’s deputy now working for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) took the stand and was referred to as a “firearms expert” by the prosecution. King was asked about becoming a certified sniper with the Marines, qualifications for shooting small targets, and combat marksmanship. Sisk’s defense has previously questioned how Sisk could have the skills to kill five people so rapidly and accurately with a pistol.

King also spent time as a Narcotics Investigator with LCSO and was asked if he recalled any calls about the Ridge Road home, he said no. Earlier testimony cited that the father, John Sisk, had drugs in the home and Mary Sisk disposed of them by ‘call to the cops.’

King was involved in the search for the alleged murder weapon the day after the shooting. The weapon found was a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol. He says there was an unspent round in the chamber, and the magazine was empty. He later discussed how similar the pistol was to the replica BB gun that Sisk owned. King claimed that if someone could operate the BB gun, they could operate the 9mm.

During the defense’s cross-examination, they also discuss firearm training and how those fundamentals matter in the training. King said fundamentals matter, “at a distance.” The defense noted that even with all King’s extensive training he still scored a 90 on the test, missing 10% of his shots.

The final question from the prosecution was about “first-person shooter video games.” Earlier testimony from one of Sisk’s friends claimed Mason enjoyed playing Call of Duty, an example of those types of video games. King claims it is fair to say a person can “gain important knowledge about firearms” from the games.

You can follow Friday’s proceedings below. App users, tap here to view the blog .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

TIMELINE: Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting family at 14 years old

On Sept. 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont. When deputies arrived, they found 14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home. Inside were his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Kane; 5-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
State
Florida State
City
Elkmont, AL
Elkmont, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
WAAY-TV

Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack

A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
LEIGHTON, AL
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Blog#Murder#Body Cam#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers with the Huntsville Police are saying someone took advantage of a woman while she was filling up. This incident happened a month ago at the Chevron on Drake Avenue. Officials say the woman pulled up to get gas and a man pulled up across from her car and parked.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy