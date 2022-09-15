ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
Auburn Rocket FAILS TO LAUNCH

You may have heard about NASA’s Artemis rocket drama:. They are going to try to launch again late this month. Apparently, there was a leaky seal. It was some kind of HEAT SHIELD SEAL that they are working to fix. I say JUST USE “FLEX SEAL.”. THAT STUFF...
Your Daily News Outlook

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
