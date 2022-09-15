Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook trade to Pistons for Kemba Walker floated by NBA exec
Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is despite the team’s best effort to try and find a new home for the former league MVP, who for his part, just hasn’t really been a good fit alongside LeBron James and Co. in Hollywood. At this point, the Lakers might find some unlikely help from the Detroit Pistons.
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
RELATED PEOPLE
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
New York Knicks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In any workplace, the ability to get along with others is important. If you don’t possess it, you’ll have to be especially talented to thrive. NBA franchises are no exception. With that said, some people are just that talented. If you’re elite in your field, someone will overlook...
New York Knicks Not Showing Interest In Three Former All-Stars
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks are not interested in pursuing free agents Carmelo Anthony, LaMarcus Aldridge or Blake Griffin ahead of training camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers Rumors: Darvin Ham Will Need To Determine Lineups In Training Camp
Where will Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schröder, Kendrick Nunn and others fit in?
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player
On Thursday, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Keaton Wallace to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Pacers bringing in ex-Rick Carlisle Mavericks player
You can take Rick Carlisle out of Dallas, but you can’t take the Dallas out of Rick Carlisle. Evan Sidery of Basketball News reported on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers are adding veteran forward James Johnson to their training camp roster. Guard Langston Galloway will also be joining the Pacers for camp, Sidery adds.
NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat Send Center Depth to Oklahoma City Thunder
Could the Thunder and Heat make a trade before the start of the season that would bolster Oklahoma City’s center depth?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Considered Suns Before Joining Lakers
There's no consolation prizes in the free agent market, yet the Phoenix Suns nearly had a coveted prize many sought after. Guard Dennis Schroder is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania. Schroder previously tried to sign an extension with them but ultimately came short in negotiations.
Lakers bring back guard who infamously turned down big contract
Well, well, well, how the turntables have … for Dennis Schroder. Schroder is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 1-year deal. The contract reportedly is for $2.64 million. Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers in the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals...
The Detroit Pistons Have Waived A Player
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons waived 24-year-old Micah Potter.
Report: Lakers having active trade discussions around 1 player
The Los Angeles Lakers are still stationed at the negotiating table some two-and-a-half months into the NBA offseason. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers are having ongoing talks with the Utah Jazz around veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Utah is looking to trade the 33-year-old Bogdanovic, who no longer fits their plans as they work towards a complete rebuild.
Comments / 0