Minneapolis, MN

Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 Philadelphia Eagles players who need to step up in Week 2 vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 1-0 start to the season in which they picked up a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. The offense was especially impressive as the team scored the second-most points across the NFL. However, they have a tougher challenge in Week 2. The Eagles will be facing off with the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night matchup as they come off of an impressive opening week victory over the Packers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. is being eased back

The Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. played in his first game since the end of the 2019 season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. As the Vikings move forward towards the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips spoke to the media and was asked about the usage of the tight end room. His answer shed a lot of light on the offense, especially Smith Jr.’s 19 total snaps this past Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Potential to trade Tyler Herro holding up extension talks with Heat

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is a month away, and the Heat have a major decision to make regarding Tyler Herro, writes Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel. After earning Sixth Man of the Year honors last season, Herro is in line for a new contract that Winderman estimates will exceed $25M per year, whether that happens in the next 30 days or in restricted free agency next summer.
MIAMI, FL
Minneapolis, MN
