Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
Kirk Cousins provides Eagles defense with critical measuring stick in week 2
After a chaotic performance in week 1 that saw Jonathan Gannon’s unit gift Jared Goff and the Lions a lifeline, Philadelphia now braces itself for a far more intimidating quarterback in Kirk Cousins. The Philadelphia Eagles allowed 35 points in their Week 1 victory against the Detroit Lions, a...
4 burning questions about the Vikings and Eagles' Week 2 'MNF' game: Will Jalen Hurts keep this up?
It’s hard to come to some conclusions about the NFC landscape after just one week of the 2022 NFL season. But after Week 1, it felt like the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings — playing this Monday at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+ — were two contenders in the conference.
3 Philadelphia Eagles players who need to step up in Week 2 vs. Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 1-0 start to the season in which they picked up a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. The offense was especially impressive as the team scored the second-most points across the NFL. However, they have a tougher challenge in Week 2. The Eagles will be facing off with the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night matchup as they come off of an impressive opening week victory over the Packers.
Predicting the 6 Vikings inactives for Week 2 vs Eagles
Last week, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any surprises with their inactive list. They prioritized keeping rookies on the sidelines and they only had one player miss the game due to injury. As the Vikings approach Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, the injury report is minimal with only...
A Closer Look at the Vikings with 5 Questions
Is Justin Jefferson the best WR in the NFL, and more questions and answers with Will Ragatz, SI's Inside the Vikings publisher
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. is being eased back
The Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. played in his first game since the end of the 2019 season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. As the Vikings move forward towards the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips spoke to the media and was asked about the usage of the tight end room. His answer shed a lot of light on the offense, especially Smith Jr.’s 19 total snaps this past Sunday.
