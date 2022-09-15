Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated storms possible, late summer sizzle
A complex of showers and thunderstorms is found across north central Kansas this morning. Storms are not severe but gusty winds and small hail are possible. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also on the table. This complex continues to drift to the northeast out of our KSN viewing area. By mid-morning, most of us are dry and free of clouds.
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Late night storms north, baking this weekend
After watching the leftover showers track through the rest of our viewing area this morning, we are looking at a dry evening perfect for Friday Football Fever!. Overnight the next disturbance will move to the east and first impact northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska well after dark. Some of these...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms into the overnight, more heat for the weekend
Storms are developing this evening. A few storms from central into western Kansas may reach severe thresholds. Damaging 60 to 70 MPH winds are one of the greatest hazards. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also accompany any storm. Please be weather aware as activities this time of year draw...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Random rumbles the rest of the week with more heat
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder developed this afternoon out west. We will continue to see similar areas affected by this slim chance for rain into the overnight. Pockets of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the primary hazards this evening although a stronger storm capable of 60-70 MPH winds is a possibility to the southwest. The Storm Prediction Center has circled a small sliver of our viewing area for this chance tonight.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer-like temps, rain arrives for some this evening
Summer has a tight grip on our forecast for the next several days, with temperatures remaining above average. Highs today reach into the low 90s across the region, with rain chances tracking into western Kansas by this evening. This evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move towards the Kansas/Colorado state...
National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota This Year
We might still be in the last week of summer (even though it's mid-September already) but the National Weather Service just released their updated long-range winter outlook for Minnesota. I don't have any data to support this, but it seems to me that the summer of 2022 has been less...
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flash floods
While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.
Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Overnight fire prompts evacuations in Leon, Kansas
Fire crews responded around 12:30 a.m. to a building fire in the 200 block of south Main in Leon. About 45 minutes later, officials ordered evacuations due to chemicals stored at the facility.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Residents in Leon allowed to return home following evacuation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE - 3:45 a.m.: The evacuation/shelter in place order has been lifted in Leon. Butler County Emergency Communications says residents are allowed to return home and resume normal activities. No other information has been released about a cause for the fire, though crews remain on the scene as of this update.
Bridge inspections this week on I-135 in Wichita
KDOT Public Affairs Manager Tom Hein joins Steve and Ted every Wednesday for an update on area highways and projects. Work continues at the junction of I-135, I-235, and K-254… with temporary closures every day this week.
McConnell gets ready for air show by setting a fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you see smoke coming from the area of McConnell Air Force Base Saturday, don’t worry. The base plans to burn off some dead grass to get ready for next weekend’s big air show, its first air show in four years. The controlled burn is Saturday, Sept. 17. The Frontiers in […]
Kids Corner: Hutchinson Zoo – Nature Play
It’s an exciting time for the Hutchinson Zoo because they are gearing for a brand new splash pad and play area for kids to enjoy!. The splash pad will be great in the hot weather, but also beneficial for kids when they can’t play in water since they are putting some fun twists into it to make it fun year round.
1 killed in north Wichita crash
A deadly crash closed a section of Interstate 135 for a time Friday morning in north Wichita.
