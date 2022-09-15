Read full article on original website
Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One
On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
KTBS
SPD vehicle involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La - A major accident on North Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Shreveport. It involved a Shreveport Police Department SUV and a Volkswagen. The accident happened Saturday morning just after midnight. Shreveport Police had no information available on injuries or details Saturday morning.
KTBS
Shreveport shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting in Shreveport late Friday night. It happened around 11pm on Illinois Avenue. Police tell KTBS one adult female was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. We'll update you as we get more information.
KTBS
Man charged in Shreveport road rage shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is accused of injuring a man Thursday when he allegedly fired gunshots at another vehicle in a road rage incident, Shreveport police said Friday in a news release. Jaylen Stewart, 21, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a...
36-Year-Old Bennie Webster Jr. Died In A Fatal Crash In South Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
On Thursday morning, police responded to a fatal crash near Flournoy Lucas and Vera streets. An initial investigation into the crash reveals that [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
KSLA
Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responds to shots fired call and finds a critically injured female victim. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired on the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. When SPD responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
KSLA
1 injured in west Shreveport road rage shooting; suspect arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one person injured. Dispatchers first got the call at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of W 70th Street and Terry Bradshaw Pass Way. While responding, officers were notified that...
westcentralsbest.com
Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
KSLA
Woman fighting for life after being shot in head
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a woman who had been shot in the head. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired, when they responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
One Person Injured Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the Caddo Fire district. According to the deputies, one person was taken to [..]
KSLA
Body found after house fire in Cotton Valley
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - A body of a man was found inside an incinerated home. At 4 a.m. on Sept 16. Louisiana State Fire Marshalls (LSFM) responded to a fire reported on the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. LSFM reports that a body of...
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana couple arrested for grave desecration, theft
The month-long investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, who allegedly stole more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery. Police allege that, during the investigation, they found that Taylor had sold a large amount of brass to a recycling center...
KTBS
3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
Suspect Shot by Police After Reportedly Aiming Firearm at Officers During Traffic Stop, Louisiana State Police Investigating
Suspect Shot by Police After Reportedly Aiming Firearm at Officers During Traffic Stop, Louisiana State Police Investigating. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, around 2:10 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Officers from the Shreveport Police Department were involved in the incident (SPD).
KSLA
2 accused of desecrating 102 gravesites
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives want to know whether your loved one’s brass vase has been stolen from their gravesite or whether you’ve seen a particular vehicle in the vicinity of a cemetery. That’s because they’ve arrested two people who allegedly desecrated graves...
KTAL
Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier Parish couple arrested for desecrating graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property from a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton. Using...
Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects
On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
