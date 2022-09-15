ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congresswoman Miller tours Pocahontas County Opera House

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
MARLINTON (WVDN) – Last month, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) visited Marlinton to tour the Pocahontas County Opera House with Opera House director Brynn Kusic, Sam Kusic, and vice president of the Pocahontas County Opera House Foundation board Leslie McLaughlin.

Originally built in 1910, the building was purchased and renovated by the Pocahontas County Historic Landmarks Commission in 1991 and reopened its doors for performances in 1999.

The 250-seat historic theater hosts an annual performance series to bring in both local and international musicians, theater groups, and other performers to the region.

“The Pocahontas County Opera House is not only a place to celebrate the arts, but it’s also a symbol of West Virginia’s rich history,” said Miller. “From its construction in 1910 to the reopening as an opera house in 1999, this theater embodies the commitment West Virginians have to reinvesting in their community to help it thrive. I was pleased to see this building up close, and I look forward to attending a performance soon. Thank you for opening your doors to me!”

