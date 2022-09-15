ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 4: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long off-season, high school football is back in full swing as we enter week four. Friday night was a wet one for teams across Central Florida, as teams battled it out on the gridiron. Check out all the highlights from week four, including our...
click orlando

Is it going to rain again in Central Florida? Yep

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances continue to be high in Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances will be at 60% on Sunday. Flood advisories were put into effect for Brevard County until 7:15 p.m. and Orange County until 8:30 p.m. A flood warning was in effect for Flagler County until 8 p.m.
tastychomps.com

Inside Look: Staycation at Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Located six miles from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Wave Hotel is a new luxury lifestyle hotel with experiences to charge and recharge the soul. Lake Nona Wave Hotel recently opened this year in the heart of Lake Nona. We were provided a complimentary one night stay and we absolutely loved our experience at this beautiful and eclectic property.
click orlando

More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
knightnews.com

Twitter’s @UCF_Problems kicked out of game for refusing to sit

UCF alum Sean Barakett, A.K.A “UCF problems” on Twitter, was kicked out of this past Friday’s home football game by Kissimmee Police working the stands — and was threatened to be charged with trespassing if he returned — after refusing to sit during the game.
insideuniversal.net

Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale

Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando

Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
Outsider.com

Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO

With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
