Week 4: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long off-season, high school football is back in full swing as we enter week four. Friday night was a wet one for teams across Central Florida, as teams battled it out on the gridiron. Check out all the highlights from week four, including our...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orange County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orlando. Organizers said the giveaway will...
Orlando Health Reimagines South Seminole Hospital Campus as a Healthcare Hub for Longwood
Plan Includes a New Free-Standing Emergency Department. Longwood – Orlando Health today unveiled plans to reimagine its current Seminole County campus as a healthcare hub in downtown Longwood, anchored by a new free-standing emergency department (FSED). Plans call for the FSED to be built and ready to serve the...
Puerto Rican UCF grad student paving way for women in aerospace industry
ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida graduate student from Puerto Rico is paving the way for women in the aerospace industry. “I lived in the mountains, there’s not a lot of light pollution, so you can see the sky very clear,” Perla Latorre-Suarez said. >>>...
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
Orlando Health to close and redevelop this hospital campus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando Health plans to close and redevelop South Seminole Hospital in Longwood. The nonprofit health system — with over $8 billion in assets and $4.6...
Student of the Week: Neveah Hylton of Deltona High School
Neveah Hylton of Deltona High School has been selected as our FOX 35 Student of the Week! Congratulations!
Is it going to rain again in Central Florida? Yep
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances continue to be high in Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances will be at 60% on Sunday. Flood advisories were put into effect for Brevard County until 7:15 p.m. and Orange County until 8:30 p.m. A flood warning was in effect for Flagler County until 8 p.m.
‘It was cool:’ Shaq gives more than 30 new laptops to Orlando Boys and Girls Club
ORLANDO, Fla. – A local Boys and Girls Club Clubhouse has been gifted more than 30 laptops after a team member makes a half-court shot during a challenge by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neil. “That’s my favorite thing about basketball, the crowd, everything,” KT Thompson told News 6 after...
Inside Look: Staycation at Lake Nona Wave Hotel
Located six miles from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Wave Hotel is a new luxury lifestyle hotel with experiences to charge and recharge the soul. Lake Nona Wave Hotel recently opened this year in the heart of Lake Nona. We were provided a complimentary one night stay and we absolutely loved our experience at this beautiful and eclectic property.
More storms strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
Twitter’s @UCF_Problems kicked out of game for refusing to sit
UCF alum Sean Barakett, A.K.A “UCF problems” on Twitter, was kicked out of this past Friday’s home football game by Kissimmee Police working the stands — and was threatened to be charged with trespassing if he returned — after refusing to sit during the game.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Venezuelan-born business owner living American Dream in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Thursday is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Channel 9 is celebrating Hispanic entrepreneurs in Central Florida. One Venezuelan business owner in Clermont said she is living the American Dream. When you walk into Clermont’s Hometown Accents, perfect harmony is what you feel. It’s...
TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona’s heavy rains hit Caribbean islands
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Fiona has prompted a hurricane warning in Puerto Rico — including Vieques and Culebra — and hurricane watches in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean islands as it’s expected to gain strength over the weekend. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Fiona...
Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO
With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
Orlando apartments to be built near Millenia mall, Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A pair of multifamily communities have entered the city of Orlando’s development pipeline with the potential to bring nearly 700 apartments to two of the city’s busiest regions.
