FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Tex Hall, a former chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes, enters the race in 2022 answering a call to bring representative leadership to the TAT Tribal Business Council. If elected, this would mark a fourth term for Hall. Hall told Buffalo’s Fire he’s been listening to tribal citizens of the...
Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed. His timer is set for 5...
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The U.S. government has completed its removal of the word “squaw” from the names of hundreds of mountains, lakes, and valleys that sit on federal land. The process began last November, when U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland officially declared the term derogatory, and ordered the agency to scrub its use from all federal landmarks and places.
Washington — On Thursday, leaders of the Native American Church of North America (NACNA) met with various federal agencies on Capitol Hill to discuss efforts to preserve peyote’s habitat. NACNA delegates presented a unified voice in Washington that the use of peyote is central to their way of life, and their entire religion is threatened without it.
