Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced he will retire from professional tennis. CNN’s Patrick Snell looks back at the career of one of tennis’ all time greats.
Tennis, Sports World Reacts to Legend Roger Federer’s Retirement
Athletes and observers around the world paid homage to the superstar as the news broke.
Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam winner, to retire from tennis after next week's Laver Cup
Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announces he is retiring from tennis after a multi-year struggle with knee injuries.
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams
Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit
Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big
Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
Nadal pays tribute to Federer on Twitter hours after the tennis legend announces his retirement: 'I wish this day would have never come'
"It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world" Nadal wrote on Twitter hours after Federer announced his retirement.
Nadal Congratulates Roger Federer After Retirement Announcement
The Spanish star had nothing but kind words for his longtime rival.
Roger Federer’s big matches: A look at 10 Grand Slam finals
Roger Federer won 103 total titles as a professional tennis player. The very first came when he was 19 and beat Julien Boutter 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4 on an indoor hard court in Milan, Italy, in February 2001. Federer, who announced his retirement at age 41 on Thursday, is best...
Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon
From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
How Will We Remember Roger Federer?
In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
Roger Federer Earned Over $1B During His Tennis Career
Professional tennis player Roger Federer may be bringing his sports career to a close, but he isn’t leaving the industry empty-handed. Throughout his career, Federer managed to secure 20 Grand Slam titles and ranked No.1 at the conclusion of five seasons, according to ESPN. Article continues below advertisement. Aside...
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
