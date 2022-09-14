ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Judge orders an Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist to pay his family $150,000 in restitution

By Lucy Kafanov, Chuck Johnston, CNN
wevv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Prosecutors suggest 8-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who admitted to faking her own 2016 kidnapping

Prosecutors have recommended an eight-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own 2016 kidnapping. Federal prosecutors suggested Papini should serve one month in custody and seven months under home detention, according to an amended sentencing memorandum filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Polk County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, IA
TheDailyBeast

Human Trafficking Victim Raises $250K After Being Forced to Pay Her Rapist’s Estate

A victim of human trafficking who pleaded guilty to killing her alleged abuser raised nearly $250,000 on GoFundMe after learning she would have to pay $150,000 in restitution to her rapist’s estate. Pieper Lewis, 17, received five years probation for the voluntary manslaughter of Zachary Brooks, 37, who she says raped her repeatedly when she was 15. The fundraiser was organized by one of her high school teachers, Leland Schipper, who wrote on the donation page that Lewis’ decision was the “only way out of a truly horrific situation.” The plans for the money, according to Schipper, are to first pay off the $150,000 then an additional $4,000 owed to the state. The rest will be utilized to help Lewis plan her career, whether that’s starting her own business or attend college. It’s still to be determined whether Iowa law would allow the $150,000 to be paid off with donations.Read it at Des Moines Register
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapist#Murder#Attorneys#Restitution#Violent Crime#Des Moines Register
NBC News

Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids

A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison

A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
HEATH, OH
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly’s Prison Commissary Account to Be Used to Pay Off Fines, Restitution

A federal judge has ordered R. Kelly’s prison commissary account to be used to pay off his outstanding court fines and potentially used to pay restitution towards his victims. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly decided that $27,828 in the R&B singer’s account should instead be turned over to the court clerk in the form of a trust account to go towards $140,000 in fines that the convicted sex trafficker owes. The judge found no merit to Kelly’s claims that the Bureau of Prisons and the government “encumbered Mr. Kelly’s funds,” according to the released opinion, as he not only owes the court fines, but an additional, yet-to-be determined sum for his victims’ restitution. The multiplatinum artist was sentenced to 30 years in prison on June 29 for eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering.Read it at New York Post
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy