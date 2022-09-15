Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
wlip.com
Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue their fall on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, Illinois prices have finally fallen below the 4-dollar mark at an average of $3.95. That number is still the 10th highest average in the country, and 26-cents above the national average. Lake County currently stands at $3.91. In Wisconsin, prices are 26-cents below the national average at $3.43. That number is down 7-cents from last week. Kenosha County’s current average stands at $3.49.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
Where Is The One Place You Can’t Ride A Moped In Wisconsin? The Answer Shouldn’t Surprise You
You can do a lot of things in Wisconsin; in fact, many find the state laws to be a little relaxed when compared to other states. But that doesn't mean that it's a lawless territory and a free for all. As so-called 'alternative modes of transportation' become popular, it's a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
One killed in motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a person died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash.
Portage residents concerned about possible removal of pedestrian bridge near downtown
PORTAGE, Wis. — Residents who walk and bike across a pedestrian bridge near downtown Portage are concerned its potential removal could make it more difficult for them to get around. According to the city, the bridge between West Mullett and West Edgewater streets next to the Riverwood Apartments is deteriorating and becoming a safety concern. For Patricia Jensen and her...
wpr.org
Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition
The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unique Wisconsin Trail Features 2 Walk-In Caves And A Waterfall
Head to the southwest corner of Wisconsin on the Mississippi River, about 50 miles north of the Illinois border, you'll find Wyasulang State Park. Like many other, areas along the Mississippi River, the Midwestern flatlands, transform into, bluffs, cliffs, and other majestic geographical features along the banks of the river.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin crash; 1 ejected, 4 hospitalized
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin crash sent four people – including one who was ejected from a vehicle – to area hospitals Friday, Sept. 16. Around 12:30 p.m., the New Berlin police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash on Beloit Road between Sunny Slope and Moorland.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s Biggest City Has Representation Problem During Budget Planning
The budget process for Wisconsin’s largest city is ramping up, and there are concerns residents in underserved areas will not receive as much priority due to a lack of representation. Milwaukee’s Common Council currently has four vacant seats, and is poised to adopt a city budget later this fall....
UPMATTERS
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report
Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday
NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Launches App
A lot of things are done online these days, and many people choose to do things like banking or paying bills right from their cell phones. The City of Sheboygan is well aware of this fact and has launched an app. The app known as Sheboygan WI allows citizens the...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Home Damaged By Fire
(Beaver Dam) Fire damaged a Beaver Dam home. Crews were dispatched to 504 South Center Street around 7:10pm Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the front of the house and flames were visible in a rear window. Beaver Dam Fire Lt. Matthew Weidler says two hose lines were deployed...
Comments / 0