Milwaukee, WI

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue their fall on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, Illinois prices have finally fallen below the 4-dollar mark at an average of $3.95. That number is still the 10th highest average in the country, and 26-cents above the national average. Lake County currently stands at $3.91. In Wisconsin, prices are 26-cents below the national average at $3.43. That number is down 7-cents from last week. Kenosha County’s current average stands at $3.49.
Portage residents concerned about possible removal of pedestrian bridge near downtown

PORTAGE, Wis. — Residents who walk and bike across a pedestrian bridge near downtown Portage are concerned its potential removal could make it more difficult for them to get around. According to the city, the bridge between West Mullett and West Edgewater streets next to the Riverwood Apartments is deteriorating and becoming a safety concern. For Patricia Jensen and her...
Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition

The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
New Berlin crash; 1 ejected, 4 hospitalized

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin crash sent four people – including one who was ejected from a vehicle – to area hospitals Friday, Sept. 16. Around 12:30 p.m., the New Berlin police and fire departments responded to the two-vehicle crash on Beloit Road between Sunny Slope and Moorland.
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report

Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday

NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
City of Sheboygan Launches App

A lot of things are done online these days, and many people choose to do things like banking or paying bills right from their cell phones. The City of Sheboygan is well aware of this fact and has launched an app. The app known as Sheboygan WI allows citizens the...
Beaver Dam Home Damaged By Fire

(Beaver Dam) Fire damaged a Beaver Dam home. Crews were dispatched to 504 South Center Street around 7:10pm Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the front of the house and flames were visible in a rear window. Beaver Dam Fire Lt. Matthew Weidler says two hose lines were deployed...
