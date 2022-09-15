ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

McDevitt rolls past Middletown at home

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — A good AAA girls soccer matchup with Bishop McDevitt hosting Middletown ended up one sided in favor of the Crusaders. Already leading 1-0 in the first half, McDevitt’s Lindsey Husic delivered a perfect through ball to Jazmine Bennett who tucked the ball left corner pocket to put McDevitt on top 2-0. […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy