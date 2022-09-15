Read full article on original website
Chris Fagan stands aside as Brisbane Lions coach to cooperate with Hawthorn investigation
The Brisbane Lions head coach, Chris Fagan, will take a leave of absence from his role pending an AFL investigation into the alleged mistreatment of First Nations players and their families during his time as a Hawthorn staffer. Hours after the AFL chief executive, Gillon McLachlan, announced an external independent...
Reds' Nick Senzel suffers season-ending toe fracture
Reds center fielder Nick Senzel fractured a toe in his left foot during tonight’s loss to the Red Sox, he informed reporters, via Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The injury, suffered when he collided with the outfield wall, brings a premature end to his 2022 season. The Reds...
McDevitt rolls past Middletown at home
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — A good AAA girls soccer matchup with Bishop McDevitt hosting Middletown ended up one sided in favor of the Crusaders. Already leading 1-0 in the first half, McDevitt’s Lindsey Husic delivered a perfect through ball to Jazmine Bennett who tucked the ball left corner pocket to put McDevitt on top 2-0. […]
Report: Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill, 22, Dies
Hill, who spent four years with the Bruins from 2017 to 2021, reportedly went missing in Costa Rica.
BOOM! Ohio State basketball gets commitment from top 50 player
While the Ohio State football team is preparing to open Big Ten play this week, the Buckeye basketball team got some good news late Tuesday evening. Four-star combo guard Taison Chatman has committed to Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Chatman who hails from the state of Minnesota is...
