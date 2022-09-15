Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
Amber Alert canceled, police say girl is with people she knows
FERGUSON, Mo. — An Amber Alert issued late Tuesday night has been canceled after police determined she is with people she knows and is no longer in danger. A woman was seen leading the 12-year-old girl by the arm into a minivan outside Ferguson Middle School at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
KCTV 5
AMBER Alert issued for St. Louis area girl reportedly taken from school
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV/KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. The alert issued late Tuesday night says Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm. Police...
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
Update: Police believe girl is safe and with someone she knows
An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a 12-year-old Berkeley girl who authorities believe was kidnapped as she left her middle school in Ferguson on Monday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSDK
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
Police allow reporters to view security video of deadly police shooting of 16-year-old
ST. LOUIS — Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department allowed reporters to view security video from an investigation into the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Darryl Ross by police late Sunday night. St. Louis Police Lt. John Green allowed reporters to watch the silent video twice but did...
Suspect charged in cannabis store burglary
The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office is accusing 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. of burglarizing a cannabis dispensary store.
KMOV
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The phone call came in the middle of the night. The phone call nobody wants to get. “We got woke up from a call from my mother,” Ann Grue remembered. “Around 1:30 I think. She said ‘we’re out in your area. We need to come by and tell you something.’”
RELATED PEOPLE
Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery
Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
KMOV
Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
$30K reward offered for information in Damion Baker murder case
Authorities are now offering a $30,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the murder of Damion Baker.
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
Police respond to prank call at Roosevelt High School
An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon at Roosevelt High School in south St. Louis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, killed in Jefferson County
Sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a man in Jefferson County Tuesday night.
Man dies in Festus stabbing, suspect claims he acted in self-defense
FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense. Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The Festus Police Department responded to...
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Missing Since July
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
Comments / 1