KCTV 5

AMBER Alert issued for St. Louis area girl reportedly taken from school

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV/KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. The alert issued late Tuesday night says Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm. Police...
FOX2Now

Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ferguson, MO
Ferguson, MO
FOX2Now

Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery

Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery

ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Man dies in Festus stabbing, suspect claims he acted in self-defense

FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense. Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The Festus Police Department responded to...
FESTUS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Man Missing Since July

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
SULLIVAN, MO

