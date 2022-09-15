ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dry Hill Ski Area sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Lowville ready for annual cream cheese celebration

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - What can we expect for this year’s annual Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville?. One thing we can expect is the hometown emcee Beth Hall to be there and plenty of other Lewis County favorites. “So, we are excited for the annual return of the...
LOWVILLE, NY
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Lifestyle
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zeus was in pretty rough shape when he came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray a few weeks ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said the Shar Pei mix is doing much better now. He’s about 3 years old. He’s also sweet, playful, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park

Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
OGDENSBURG, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

COVID booster clinics in Central New York

(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County:  A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wwnytv.com

Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Queen’s funeral to preempt 7 News Monday morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A CBS special report will feature Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning. The special report will be on CBS from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will interrupt our regular morning broadcast. 7 News This Morning will be broadcast on WNYF Fox 28...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

First it was torn up lawns, now its smashed vending machines: Boonville's vandalism spree roars on

BOONVILLE- Boonville’s spree of vandalism roars on as village police have now announced the arrests of two teenagers for smashing and stealing items from a vending machine. Boonville Police Officer in Charge Fred Robenski says the 14 and 15-year-old suspects, both females, are responsible for smashing a vending machine out with a rock and stealing various snacks from inside.
BOONVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

Have You Seen This Suspect from Lisbon, New York?

Police are asking for help from the public identifying the whereabouts of a Saint Lawrence County man who is wanted following an alleged incident. In a written release the New York State Police says troopers responded to an address in Lisbon, New York at approximately 7:31am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.

