wwnytv.com
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
wwnytv.com
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
wwnytv.com
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
wwnytv.com
Lowville ready for annual cream cheese celebration
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - What can we expect for this year’s annual Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville?. One thing we can expect is the hometown emcee Beth Hall to be there and plenty of other Lewis County favorites. “So, we are excited for the annual return of the...
North Country Public Radio
Visit a working dairy farm this Saturday in St. Lawrence County
It used to be most people across the North Country worked on a dairy farm, or knew someone who did. Things are very different today. Just a sliver of population works in agriculture, even though it remains one of the region’s biggest economic drivers. A popular event to introduce...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zeus was in pretty rough shape when he came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray a few weeks ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said the Shar Pei mix is doing much better now. He’s about 3 years old. He’s also sweet, playful, and...
WKTV
Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Hopes and dreams’: Oswego celebrates opening of Lock 7 Apartments, putting mental well-being on the forefront
OSWEGO — A new apartment building in Oswego is finally open and drawing crowds, as a waitlist grows to become part of the community. The city of Oswego and members of the team responsible for the Lock 7 Apartments celebrated its completion with an open house Thursday.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
Largest Adirondack solar project to date goes before APA
Array of 62,000 panels would be installed near former Superfund site. The state’s first “build ready” solar project and the largest ever proposed in the Adirondack Park could get approval by the Adirondack Park Agency on Thursday. It is a 20-megawatt electricity generation project – 62,235 solar...
localsyr.com
Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car
TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
wwnytv.com
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Almost 3,000 in Oswego and Onondaga without power after tractor-trailer takes down wires
Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without power in Oswego and Onondaga Counties after a tractor-trailer took down wires, dispatchers said. At least four wires were taken down by a tractor-trailer around 3:33 p.m. near the intersection of Bartel and Brewerton roads, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
wwnytv.com
Queen’s funeral to preempt 7 News Monday morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A CBS special report will feature Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning. The special report will be on CBS from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will interrupt our regular morning broadcast. 7 News This Morning will be broadcast on WNYF Fox 28...
flackbroadcasting.com
First it was torn up lawns, now its smashed vending machines: Boonville's vandalism spree roars on
BOONVILLE- Boonville’s spree of vandalism roars on as village police have now announced the arrests of two teenagers for smashing and stealing items from a vending machine. Boonville Police Officer in Charge Fred Robenski says the 14 and 15-year-old suspects, both females, are responsible for smashing a vending machine out with a rock and stealing various snacks from inside.
waer.org
Burnet Road residents near White Pine blame Onondaga County for neglected properties, crime
Homeowners on Burnet Road in Clay are blaming Onondaga County for the deteriorating condition of numerous vacant homes that are beginning to attract crime. The county has purchased about two dozen properties since 2019 to expand the White Pine Commerce Park in hopes of landing a semiconductor plant. Paul Richer...
Have You Seen This Suspect from Lisbon, New York?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying the whereabouts of a Saint Lawrence County man who is wanted following an alleged incident. In a written release the New York State Police says troopers responded to an address in Lisbon, New York at approximately 7:31am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.
wwnytv.com
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
