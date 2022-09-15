Read full article on original website
AG Josh Kaul now suing 3 district attorneys in case challenging Wisconsin abortion ban
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued three Wisconsin district attorneys in his effort to have a judge rule that the state law banning almost all abortions is unenforceable. Kaul initially sued three Republican legislative leaders in June. But he changed the defendants to the district attorneys after the...
Democracy Day in the wake of Republican attacks on elections
Rep. Tim Ramthun addresses a crowd of election conspiracy theorists. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Two months before Wisconsin’s midterm elections, only one of the 12 Republicans running for statewide office or Congress has fully accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis by. FiveThirtyEight.
Lawsuit filed over national voter registration from in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form. The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used...
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett can’t seem to get her facts straight
Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, has made a litany of erroneous statements about election administration during her campaign to be the state’s top election official.
Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims
Christ Apostolic Temple in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s largest predominantly African American church is suing a Texas church for allegedly libelous claims about the marriage of a 63-year-old bishop to a woman in her late teens. The lawsuit pits Iowa’s Christ Apostolic Temple, and its...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Law enforcement kicking-off statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota law enforcement is kicking-off another statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign beginning Sunday through September 24th, but State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they're "not looking to cite everybody, whenever we have these campaigns." He says the "goal is traffic safety and to save lives on the roadway." As...
Brumfield, Robbins lead UNLV over North Texas 58-27
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield accounted for four touchdowns, Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores and UNLV defeated North Texas 58-27. Brumfield was 21-of-27 passing for 211 yards and two scores and he rushed for 100 yards including two more scores for UNLV. Robbins a graduate transfer from Louisville, has seven touchdowns — six rushing — through three games. His 227 yards Saturday ranks eighth in UNLV single-game history. The Rebels had 365 yards rushing and outgained the Mean Green 576-467. Austin Aune was 17-of-29 passing for 305 yards, two scores and two interceptions for the Mean Green.
Rain and thunderstorms likely Thursday and again Friday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that showers and thunderstorms are likely across western Minnesota today, mainly during the morning and late afternoon and evening hours. They say that more widespread showers and thunderstorms look likely Friday as another disturbance pushes across the region. Officials say there could be a...
