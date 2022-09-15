LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield accounted for four touchdowns, Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores and UNLV defeated North Texas 58-27. Brumfield was 21-of-27 passing for 211 yards and two scores and he rushed for 100 yards including two more scores for UNLV. Robbins a graduate transfer from Louisville, has seven touchdowns — six rushing — through three games. His 227 yards Saturday ranks eighth in UNLV single-game history. The Rebels had 365 yards rushing and outgained the Mean Green 576-467. Austin Aune was 17-of-29 passing for 305 yards, two scores and two interceptions for the Mean Green.

