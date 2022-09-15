Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Cancer stem cells induced by chronic stimulation with prostaglandin E2 exhibited constitutively activated PI3K axis
Previously, our group has demonstrated establishment of Cancer Stem Cell (CSC) models from stem cells in the presence of conditioned medium of cancer cell lines. In this study, we tried to identify the factors responsible for the induction of CSCs. Since we found the lipid composition could be traced to arachidonic acid cascade in the CSC model, we assessed prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) as a candidate for the ability to induce CSCs from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Mouse iPSCs acquired the characteristics of CSCs in the presence of 10Â ng/mL of PGE2 after 4Â weeks. Since constitutive Akt activation and pik3cg overexpression were found in the resultant CSCs, of which growth was found independent of PGE2, chronic stimulation of the receptors EP-2/4 by PGE2 was supposed to induce CSCs from iPSCs through epigenetic effect. The bioinformatics analysis of the next generation sequence data of the obtained CSCs proposed not only receptor tyrosine kinase activation by growth factors but also extracellular matrix and focal adhesion enhanced PI3K pathway. Collectively, chronic stimulation of stem cells with PGE2 was implied responsible for cancer initiation enhancing PI3K/Akt axis.
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
MedicalXpress
A new treatment for acute myeloid leukemia could prove beneficial for even more people
New research published in Science Advances today conducted by researchers at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center show a new treatment for two challenging blood cancers could potentially help more patients than originally thought. Associate Professor Nicholas Clemons, Group Leader in the Cancer Evolution and Metastasis Program at Peter Mac, said, "Our...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Dosing Completed in Parkinson’s-related Bradykinesia Stem Cell Trial
IMAC Holdings has completed the dosing of a third and last group of patients who are taking part in a Phase 1 clinical trial that’s testing an investigational stem cell therapy for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease, the company announced. Five patients received a one-time intravenous (into-the-vein) infusion...
neurologylive.com
Philips Respironics Recalls Masks for BPAP and CPAP Machines After Safety Concerns
In a recently submitted medical device report, Philips reported 14 serious injuries and 0 deaths related to the use of the recalled masks. According to an announcement from the FDA, Philips Respironics has recalled several of its masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines because of a serious safety concern. Specifically, the recalled masks are for patients weighing more than 66 lbs, except for the Wisp Youth Nasal Mask and Therapy Mask 3100 NC/SP, which are for patients 7 years and older weighing more than 40 lbs.1,2.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
getnews.info
Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 100+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 100+ pipeline drugs in the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
MedicalXpress
Early aggressive fluid resuscitation not better for pancreatitis
Early aggressive fluid resuscitation results in a higher incidence of fluid overload and does not improve clinical outcomes for patients presenting with acute pancreatitis, according to a study published in the Sept. 15 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Enrique de-Madaria, M.D., Ph.D., from Dr. Balmis General University...
getnews.info
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market to Grow Substantially During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Desitin Arzneimittel, Eisai, Idorsia, Taisho, RespireRx, Apnimed
As per DelveInsight’s estimate, the United States holds the largest market size for Obstructive Sleep Apnea compared to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. Among EU5 countries, the UK has the highest market size, while Spain has the smallest market size of OSA. The Obstructive Sleep Apnoea market size is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.
MedicalXpress
How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?
There have been national, state and local campaigns to "Close the Gap" in Australia. Despite this, considerable health gaps still exist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Musculoskeletal conditions are an area of health where there is a significant difference between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Although Indigenous people experience musculoskeletal conditions...
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
MedicalXpress
Higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications in children with immunodeficiency
Children with certain immunodeficiency diseases carry mutations in genes that regulate the body's immune system against viral infections and they have a higher mortality rate due to COVID-19. This is according to a study by researchers from Karolinska Institutet, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Most children...
MedicalXpress
Dozens of gut bacteria associated with multiple sclerosis
An international research consortium led by UC San Francisco scientists has shown significant differences between the gut bacteria profiles of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and healthy individuals, as well as between MS patients receiving different drug treatments. While some of these changes had been reported before, most are reported for the first time. The group also uncovered novel mechanisms by which these bacteria may potentially influence disease development and treatment response.
MedicalXpress
Exercise may be key to developing treatments for rare movement disorder
Spinal cerebellar ataxia 6 (SCA6) is an inherited neurological condition which has a debilitating impact on motor coordination. Affecting around 1 in 100,000 people, the rarity of SCA6 has seen it attract only limited attention from medical researchers. To date, there is no known cure and only limited treatment options exist.
