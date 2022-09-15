ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Royal Guard Collapses, Faceplants in Front of Queen’s Coffin

As Queen Elizabeth II lay in state in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, one guard fainted off the coffin’s regal platform—known as a catafalque—shocking somber lines of mourners filing through the medieval hall to pay their respects. The BBC’s live stream captured the moment in which the unidentified man is seen collapsing, landing face-first on the stone floor. Aides at the ceremony then rush over to help him to his feet. The BBC then cut away to an exterior shot of the building, before the stream was briefly suspended. It was not immediately clear why the guard fell. The queue to view the Queen stretched more than two miles on Wednesday, with would-be well-wishers waiting for hours. Elizabeth II will lie in state until her state funeral on Monday, with guards standing around her coffin 24 hours a day, switching places every 20 minutes.
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
Queen Elizabeth
Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony

They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
An Unexpected Moment By Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Ended In An Arrest

The queues continue to grow in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public waiting hours to pay their respects. On September 16, some had the opportunity to see the former monarch's children hold vigil over her coffin, as they did at St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh (via The Guardian). King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stood on the catafalque — a raised platform that the queen's coffin is rested upon — standing at its head, foot, and sides with their heads bowed for 15 minutes, according to iNews. This royal act of mourning will be repeated on September 17 by the queen's eight grandchildren.
The Major Way The Queen's Coffin Procession Is Disrupting Commoners' Lives

Queen Elizabeth II's death has kickstarted a long list of processes and procedures that were years in the making (via The Guardian). The beloved ruler passed away at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, necessitating Her Majesty's coffin being transported to Edinburgh, where the streets were lined with mourners looking to pay their respects, per the BBC.
WATCH: Man tackled to the ground by police after running at Queen Elizabeth's casket in London

Security standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's casket Friday night tackled a man who rushed the casket to touch it. The live broadcast of the late monarch lying in state captured a man escaping the line, running up the catafalque, the stage where the casket sits, and briefly touching the casket before being tackled off of the catafalque and onto the floor at Westminster Hall. Guards carried the man out of the building, where he was ultimately arrested.
'Not something you can just make in a day': the queen's coffin

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which will lie in state in London for four days later this week before her funeral next Monday, was reportedly crafted more than three decades ago. - Final journey - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin first emerged on Sunday, covered with the Scottish royal standard and a wreath of white heather, dahlias and sweet peas from the gardens of the Balmoral estate where she died Thursday.
A Very British Farewell: The Queen’s Lying-in-State Queue in Pictures

On 14 September, Queen Elizabeth II made her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for the final time, in a horse-drawn gun carriage, and it was there that the period of lying-in-state began. From 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 6.30 a.m. on Monday, September 19—the day of her state funeral—visitors from across the UK and around the world will be able to file past her coffin at all hours of the day and night, and bid farewell to the longest-serving monarch in British history.
In photos: Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren hold vigil for late monarch

The eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday at Westminster Hall, in the latest moment honoring the late monarch. The big picture: Thousands have turned out to visit the Queen as she lies in state. The line reached five miles on Friday and visitors had to be turned away.
