Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry
As many in around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British officials and the country’s royalty are preparing for the queen’s funeral.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Watch: Royal Guard Collapses, Faceplants in Front of Queen’s Coffin
As Queen Elizabeth II lay in state in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, one guard fainted off the coffin’s regal platform—known as a catafalque—shocking somber lines of mourners filing through the medieval hall to pay their respects. The BBC’s live stream captured the moment in which the unidentified man is seen collapsing, landing face-first on the stone floor. Aides at the ceremony then rush over to help him to his feet. The BBC then cut away to an exterior shot of the building, before the stream was briefly suspended. It was not immediately clear why the guard fell. The queue to view the Queen stretched more than two miles on Wednesday, with would-be well-wishers waiting for hours. Elizabeth II will lie in state until her state funeral on Monday, with guards standing around her coffin 24 hours a day, switching places every 20 minutes.
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state
A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles and Siblings Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin in Solemn Procession
King Charles III and siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were part of a solemn procession today as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The royal family will reportedly hold a vigil at the cathedral later in the day, and the...
Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony
They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
An Unexpected Moment By Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Ended In An Arrest
The queues continue to grow in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public waiting hours to pay their respects. On September 16, some had the opportunity to see the former monarch's children hold vigil over her coffin, as they did at St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh (via The Guardian). King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stood on the catafalque — a raised platform that the queen's coffin is rested upon — standing at its head, foot, and sides with their heads bowed for 15 minutes, according to iNews. This royal act of mourning will be repeated on September 17 by the queen's eight grandchildren.
Everything that will happen at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday. Her funeral will be on Monday, and it will be a bank holiday in the UK. The funeral will be attended by the royal family and world leaders, including President Biden.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
The Major Way The Queen's Coffin Procession Is Disrupting Commoners' Lives
Queen Elizabeth II's death has kickstarted a long list of processes and procedures that were years in the making (via The Guardian). The beloved ruler passed away at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, necessitating Her Majesty's coffin being transported to Edinburgh, where the streets were lined with mourners looking to pay their respects, per the BBC.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man tackled to the ground by police after running at Queen Elizabeth's casket in London
Security standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's casket Friday night tackled a man who rushed the casket to touch it. The live broadcast of the late monarch lying in state captured a man escaping the line, running up the catafalque, the stage where the casket sits, and briefly touching the casket before being tackled off of the catafalque and onto the floor at Westminster Hall. Guards carried the man out of the building, where he was ultimately arrested.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of procession for Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin ceremonially moved through London to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, 14 September. Upon arrival at Westminster Hall, Her late Majesty will be lying in state until her funeral service...
When Is Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral? Details on Procession, Westminster Abbey Ceremony and More
As Britain says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, a carefully choreographed plan is in place to put the U.K.’s longest-serving monarch to rest. The royal family announced on Saturday, September 10, that the funeral for Her Majesty The Queen will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m. local time.
'Not something you can just make in a day': the queen's coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which will lie in state in London for four days later this week before her funeral next Monday, was reportedly crafted more than three decades ago. - Final journey - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin first emerged on Sunday, covered with the Scottish royal standard and a wreath of white heather, dahlias and sweet peas from the gardens of the Balmoral estate where she died Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth: Queue of mourners stretches three miles as it reaches Victoria Tower Gardens
Crowds of people filed into Victoria Tower Gardens as they reached the end of the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. Her late Majesty's coffin was ceremonially brought to parliament from Buckingham Palace in a procession through London on Wednesday. Members of...
A Very British Farewell: The Queen’s Lying-in-State Queue in Pictures
On 14 September, Queen Elizabeth II made her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for the final time, in a horse-drawn gun carriage, and it was there that the period of lying-in-state began. From 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 6.30 a.m. on Monday, September 19—the day of her state funeral—visitors from across the UK and around the world will be able to file past her coffin at all hours of the day and night, and bid farewell to the longest-serving monarch in British history.
Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the queen
LONDON (AP) — People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait. The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen’s closed...
Line to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused as wait reaches 14 hours
Access to the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has been temporarily barred as officials warn the area in southeast London, where the line starts, has "reached capacity," even as wait times amount to 14 hours. Hundreds of thousands of mourners have lined up to pay their respects...
In photos: Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren hold vigil for late monarch
The eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday at Westminster Hall, in the latest moment honoring the late monarch. The big picture: Thousands have turned out to visit the Queen as she lies in state. The line reached five miles on Friday and visitors had to be turned away.
Comments / 0