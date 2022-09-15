Read full article on original website
The US Air Force shared the new images of its EC-37B electronic warfare jet
Both EC-37B and EC-130H can handle the Compass Call's mission.
americanmilitarynews.com
Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers
The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
Secret Competition For Air Force Loyal Wingman Drone Coming Soon
Lockheed Martin concept art showing an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter flying with various types of unmanned aircraft. Designs shown here could be among those that the Air Force will consider as part of a planned competition to acquire advanced drones to work collaboratively with manned aircraft. Lockheed MartinThe Air Force's manned-unmanned teaming future is finally coalescing around a major classified aircraft competition set to begin in Fiscal Year 2024.
A US Air Force special operations aircraft has been stuck in a remote Norwegian nature preserve for almost a month following an 'emergency landing,' officials say
A Norwegian military official told Insider there is a plan to retrieve the aircraft by using a boat. There's hopes the operation will start next week.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force colonel on video: ‘Stop hiring middle-aged white dudes’
A video resurfaced last week of a U.S. Air Force colonel giving his advice to stop hiring middle-aged white people, especially “dudes.”. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The video, originally taken in February, showed...
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
Business Insider
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China
The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
MilitaryTimes
An F-16 pilot died when his ejection seat failed. Was it counterfeit?
An Air Force investigation of a fatal fighter jet crash in 2020 quietly discovered that key components of the pilot’s ejection seat may have been counterfeit, Air Force Times has learned. First Lt. David Schmitz, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot at South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base, died June...
MilitaryTimes
Machine gun missing at California Army post
Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
US military test launches ICBM
The US military tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the second in less than a month after a previous launch was delayed twice. "Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with three test re-entry vehicles" early on September 7 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the US Air Force said in a statement.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
Navy Times
US Army Pacific boss wants rockets to stay at forward base in Japan
Speaking with reporters following a joint training exercise between the U.S. and Japan, U.S. Army Pacific Commander Gen. Charles Flynn indicated that the U.S. is in no hurry to remove rocket launchers and other equipment from a strategically located Japanese base in the East China Sea. “It’s an opportunity for...
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III on why China remains "formidable problem that we have to address"
The Air Force is celebrating its 75th year this month. Throughout its history, the Air Force has distinguished itself with innovation and cutting-edge technology. As the world continues to change and technology continues to develop, the Air Force is facing new challenges. But it is the escalating tensions between China...
Bombardier Defense delivers Global Aircraft to the U.S. Air Force
Bombardier on Thursday announced that its Defense division, along with its U.S. subsidiary Learjet Inc., delivered a Global aircraft in special mission configuration to the U.S. Air Force
MilitaryTimes
See the US Air Force test launch a nuclear missile
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday. The Minuteman III took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with the base confirming the test of the Air Force Global Strike Command weapon. According to Farrah...
US military to finally get Microsoft’s combat goggles worth $21.9 billion
The United States Army has decided to purchase thousands of Microsoft's HoloLens battle goggles. Microsoft would begin to deliver some of the 5,000 Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggle units after "encouraging results from testing in the field," Bloomberg reported on Thursday. "Douglas Bush, assistant secretary for acquisition, has now...
MSNBC
The U.S. Air Force turns 75. Here's a look at some women who helped shape it.
When Lori Robinson entered the Air Force in 1982 through her university ROTC program, only 2 percent of enlisted personnel in the Air Force were women. “There were no women around me when I entered,” she recounted. An uphill battle, Robinson eventually rose through the ranks to become a general and the first woman in U.S. military history to lead a combatant command. Still, she said she “never thought about being the senior woman…I thought about being a good commander and ensuring that I provided the best military service.”
