Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago
On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
Watch Anitta Perform “Envolver” at VMAs 2022
Anitta took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Brazilian vocalist and songwriter performed her Versions of Me song “Envolver” on the VMAs main stage. Watch Anitta make her VMAs debut below. “Envolver” got nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2022 VMAs,...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Fans React To Rapper’s New Lookalike ‘Subway Papi’
Drake appears to have himself another lookalike roaming the streets of New York City. Another 6 God doppelgänger went viral earlier this week when a video captured the man waiting at an NYC subway stop. The Latino lookalike has been nicknamed the Subway Papi and he seems to be...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Announces STARZ Deal Is Over While Seemingly Spoiling BET Hip-Hop Awards Surprise
50 Cent has revealed that his lucrative deal with STARZ finally expires this weekend and it doesn’t seem like he has any plans to renew his contract. The Queens, New York legend took to Instagram on Friday (September 16) bragging about the 25 TV shows he’s created, and he looks intent on taking his talents elsewhere outside of the STARZ empire he’s built.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Jay-Z Responds to Criticism of His Wealth – “We Killed Ourselves to Get to This Space”
Jay-Z has hit back at comments criticizing his wealth and business ventures over the years. The rapper spoke out during a Twitter Spaces event earlier this week to promote his collaboration with DJ Khaled, “God Did.”. When asked about his history of bolstering financial opportunities for other Black artists,...
HipHopDX.com
Run-DMC Issues Call-To-Action After PnB Rock’s Murder: 'We Gotta Create Hip Hop All Over Again'
Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has shared a powerful message in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. On Tuesday (September 13), the Hollis, Queens native appeared in a nearly 10-minute video posted to Run-DMC’s official Twitter account, berating the current state of Hip Hop culture in hopes of sparking change.
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed at Los Angeles restaurant
Rapper PnB Rock, known for his 2016 hit song "Selfish," died Monday after being shot during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. He was 30.
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL・
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
HipHopDX.com
Layzie Bone Responds To Praise From 'Lazy Lloyd' Banks
Layzie Bone was recently praised by Lloyd Banks, and the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper has now responded in kind. Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast earlier this week, Banks explained the origin of his “Lazy Lloyd” nickname and tattoo, which he said was a tribute of sorts to the 47-year-old rapper.
TMZ.com
The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder
The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
HipHopDX.com
YG Regrets Spending Obscene Amount Of His Own Money On 'Run' Music Video
Los Angeles, CA – YG has at least one regret in his career — and it involves his big-budget music videos. Speaking to HipHopDX at the listening session for his upcoming I Got Issues LP in Los Angeles earlier this month, the Compton native reflected on some of the biggest lessons he’s learned leading up to the release of his new album.
Complex
Kodak Black Shares New Single “Spin” and Music Video “Walk”
Kodak Black has had a big year, dropping his fourth studio album Back for Everything in February, then showing up as a prominent guest on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in May. After dropping his latest solo offering “Haitian Scarface” in August, the South Florida rapper...
