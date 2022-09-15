National Toy Hall of Fame announces 2022 finalists, Lite Brite, Nerf, others; public voting open now

Lite Brite, Nerf toys and Pound Puppies are among the dozen National Toy Hall of Fame finalists for 2022.

Other candidates are Bingo, Breyer horses, Catan, Masters of the Universe, Pinata, Phase 10, Rack-o, Spirograph and the top.

The hall of fame is at the Strong National Museum of play in Rochester, New York.

An advisory committee will select three inductees out of the finalists.

The public can also vote online through Sept. 21st.

The public's vote will count as one member of the committee with the three toys receiving the most public votes submitted on one ballet.

The winners will be announced at a later date.