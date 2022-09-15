Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple H Has Major Plans For Bobby Lashley And The United States Title
Something has to take its place. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years and there is nothing to suggest that is going to change. Reigns now wrestles a lighter schedule and is not going to be around every week. Instead, Reigns only shows up for major shows and matches. That is great for Reigns, but creates a problem when Reigns holds both World Titles. Now there might be a solution.
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
ComicBook
WWE's Bayley Responds to Sasha Banks and Naomi on the Runway: "I'll Kick Their Ass If They Come Back"
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) have been quite busy since departing WWE, showing up at big premieres and even walking the runway several times during New York Fashion Week. They couldn't have been more thrilled to take part in one of fashion's biggest events, and Bayley came out to support her friends over the weekend. In a new interview with the In The Kliq Podcast, Bayley was asked about Banks and Naomi's walk on the runway, and she couldn't have been proud of them. That said, she was also asked about their current situation with WWE, and while she didn't comment on what transpired ahead of that now infamous Monday Night Raw, she did say that if they do return to WWE, she will just kick their ass, so they should probably stay on the runway.
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Returning to the Ring
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2010 for the Big Time Wrestling promotion in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 27. It was not announced at the time who is opponent will be. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion's last match took place in Florida Championship Wrestling (before it was rebooted as WWE's developmental territory NXT) where he teamed with his son Richie to beat The Dudebusters in Ft. Myers, Florida. His final televised match was at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view in 2009 when he faced Chris Jericho.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
ComicBook
Several AEW Suspensions Lifted As Backstage Fight Investigation Continues
As All Elite Wrestling returns to normalcy on television, the backstage atmosphere is still feeling the effects of the AEW All Out backstage fight. The promotion brought in an independent firm to investigate the situation and determine the actual story, as parties involved have conflicting recollections. From CM Punk and Ace Steel's perspective, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega barged into Punk's locker room and posed an immediate threat, which is why things turned physical. From the Bucks and Omega's point of view, they simply opened Punk's locker room door, and Punk began throwing punches almost immediately.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
ComicBook
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
ComicBook
WWE Star Reportedly Injured During NXT Tapings
WWE NXT just celebrated the 2.0 one-year anniversary with a surprising Title change and a major change for the NXT brand as a whole, though it will take a small break from being live, as next week's episode is being taped tonight. Unfortunately, Wrestling News is reporting that an injury has occurred during that taping, noting that during the episode Tony D'Angelo's match was stopped because of an apparent injury, though there are conflicting reports regarding the injury itself. If D'Angelo is really injured, we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.
ComicBook
NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Confirmed
NXT's Halloween Havoc — which is getting bumped up to premium live event status and will reportedly mark the return of the TakeOver branding — will take place on Oct. 22 and the card for the show was slowly built up this week during the tapings for the next two weeks of episodes. The Sept. 20 taping had a No. 1 contender's match for the NXT Championship with JD McDonagh defeating Tyler Bate. Ilja Dragunov then made his surprise return to the brand and on the following week's episode, he made it clear he wants a shot at Bron Breakker after being forced to relinquish the NXT UK Championship before it was merged with the NXT title. Breakker, making a Steiner Math joke, agreed to face both in a triple threat match at the event.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List
This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
Yardbarker
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman's WWE In-Ring Return Announced
For the first time in over 16 months, Braun Strowman will wrestle a match for WWE on next week's "SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was announced on this week's show that Strowman will face Otis in his first match back to the company. The match was set up after "The Monster Among Men" had a physical altercation with Otis & Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Strowman had initially taken out Ma.çé and Mån.sôör as the Maximum Male Models prepared to walk down the ramp to display their "Back to School" collection. After Strowman annihilated the MMM members, Gable would run down to the ring to confront him, a week after Strowman had attacked Alpha Academy in his official return to the blue brand show.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Bray Wyatt Possibly Returning To WWE
Last year WWE shocked the world when it was announced that former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt had been released from the company. Recently fans have seen a number of former WWE stars return to the company, and many have wondered if Bray Wyatt could make his way back at some point.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why AEW Cleared Several Suspensions
Some of those suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight following All Elite Wrestling's All Out have been brought back into AEW. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all returned. That leaves just CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks still currently under suspension. The group that has been brought back were all rumored to be involved in breaking up the fight rather than taking part in it. Their return suggests the third-party investigation into All Out brawl is making some kind of progress, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before word is released on the status of those still suspended.
